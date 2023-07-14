WABASH — The New Albany 11U All-Star team opened state-tournament play with a win.
New Albany beat Brownsburg 3-1 in a first-round game of the eight-team, modified double-elimination state tourney at Wabash Little League.
New Albany took a lead it wouldn't relinquish with two runs in the top of the third inning. Brownsburg answered with one in the bottom of the fifth before New Albany responded with an insurance run in the top of the sixth.
Logan Ames led New Albany at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Bauer Key added a pair of RBIs.
Nathan Hubbard picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits while walking one and striking out three over the first four frames. Noel Downing and Braxton Wooten combined to allow one unearned run on one hit over the final two innings.
New Albany will face the winner between Broad Ripple and Auburn at 8 p.m. Saturday night in a winners' bracket game.
.
11U STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Wabash Little League
Game 1: New Castle 13, Osolo 12, Friday
Game 2: Munster vs. Jasper, Friday
Game 3: New Albany 3, Brownsburg 1, Friday
NEW ALBANY 3, BROWNSBURG 1
New Albany 002 001 — 3 8 3
Brownsburg 000 010 — 1 3 1
W — Nathan Hubbard. 3B — Noel Downing (NA).
.
Game 4: Broad Ripple vs. Auburn, Friday
Game 5: New Castle vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday night
Game 6: New Albany vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m. Saturday night
Game 7: Osolo vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m. Saturday night
Game 8: Brownsburg vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m. Saturday night
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m. Sunday
Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 3 p.m. Sunday
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. Monday
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m. Monday
Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Game 14 (final): Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.