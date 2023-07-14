Ames.jpg

New Albany 11U All-Star Logan Ames prepares to make a play on a baseball during the District 5 Tournament. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

WABASH — The New Albany 11U All-Star team opened state-tournament play with a win. 

New Albany beat Brownsburg 3-1 in a first-round game of the eight-team, modified double-elimination state tourney at Wabash Little League. 

New Albany took a lead it wouldn't relinquish with two runs in the top of the third inning. Brownsburg answered with one in the bottom of the fifth before New Albany responded with an insurance run in the top of the sixth. 

Logan Ames led New Albany at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Bauer Key added a pair of RBIs. 

Nathan Hubbard picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits while walking one and striking out three over the first four frames. Noel Downing and Braxton Wooten combined to allow one unearned run on one hit over the final two innings. 

New Albany will face the winner between Broad Ripple and Auburn at 8 p.m. Saturday night in a winners' bracket game. 

.

11U STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Wabash Little League

Game 1: New Castle 13, Osolo 12, Friday

Game 2: Munster vs. Jasper, Friday

Game 3: New Albany 3, Brownsburg 1, Friday

NEW ALBANY 3, BROWNSBURG 1

New Albany 002 001 — 3 8 3 

Brownsburg 000 010 — 1 3 1

W — Nathan Hubbard. 3B — Noel Downing (NA). 

.

Game 4: Broad Ripple vs. Auburn, Friday

Game 5: New Castle vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. Saturday night

Game 6: New Albany vs. Game 4 winner, 8 p.m. Saturday night

Game 7: Osolo vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m. Saturday night

Game 8: Brownsburg vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m. Saturday night

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m. Sunday

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 3 p.m. Sunday

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. Monday

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 8 p.m. Monday

Game 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 14 (final): Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Tags

Trending Video