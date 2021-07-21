MUNSTER — Bedford made the most of its last at-bat Wednesday morning.
Bedford rallied for six runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat the Silver Creek 12U All-Star team 6-2 in the latter’s first game of the state tournament at Munster Little League.
“It was a tough loss,” said Silver Creek manager Shane Roberts, whose team will face Broad Ripple at 1 p.m. EST today in an elimination game.
Creek, the reigning state champion, got off to a flying start. Drake Oltman hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to stake Silver Creek to an early 2-0 lead.
“He got a pitch down the middle and he laid into it,” Roberts said. “He probably hit it about 255 (feet).”
On the mound, Guy Proctor was on point for Creek.
“He was electric,” Roberts said of Proctor, who struck out six. “It’s the best I’ve seen him yet. He had his fastball and curveball both working.”
Roberts, however, pulled Proctor after 50 pitches in order to preserve him for Saturday’s Pool B championship game, if Silver Creek makes it there.
In the meantime, four Bedford pitchers (Lucas Ira, Cam Gates, Cutler Chastain and Charlie Keith) combined to limit Creek to four hits while striking out eight.
It was still 2-0, though, in the top of the sixth, when Gates led off with a hot-shot down the third-base line.
“That kind of set the tone,” Roberts said.
Oltman then walked Chastain before Ira singled to load the bases.
Gates scored on a wild pitch before Jaden Gilbert belted a two-run double to right-centerfield to give Bedford a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Gilbert, who advanced to third on a wild pitch, scored on a dropped third strike. Later, Chase Norris added a two-RBI single
Silver Creek got one hit against Keith in the bottom of the sixth, but that was it.
HYR 10U ROLLS TO VICTORY
INDIANAPOLIS — The Highlander Youth Recreation 10U All-Stars won their first state tournament game, downing Hagerstown 11-1 in four innings Wednesday afternoon at Broad Ripple Haverford Little League.
HYR tallied two runs in the first, six in the second and three in the third en route to victory.
Liam Renn, Corbin Andres and Connor Jones had two hits apiece to lead HYR at the plate. Renn went 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring three times; Andres was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs while scoring twice and Jones went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring once. Easton Loftus added a double and two RBIs while Dawson Nance scored twice for HYR.
That was more than enough offense for a trio of pitchers (Andres, Xavier McCulloch and Nance), who combined for a one-hitter. Andres walked two while striking out three over 1 2/3 innings; McCulloch allowed one earned run on one hit while walking two in 1 1/3 innings and Nance struck out the side in the fourth.
HYR will next play at 3 p.m. Friday in the Pool B Bracket. If it wins that game, HYR would advance to the pool championship at noon Sunday. The state championship is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.
