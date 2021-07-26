INDIANAPOLIS — The Highlander Youth Recreation 10U All-Star team completed an impressive run with a state championship Monday afternoon.
HYR blanked Brownsburg 10-0 in four innings in the title tilt at Broad Ripple Haverford Little League.
"The team tried to adopt the motto, 'Leave no doubt,' as we went through this thing," HYR manager Matt Renn said.
HYR did just that, outscoring its opponents 54-8 in the tournament.
After winning its first game 11-1 last Wednesday and its second 9-3 Friday, a 19-run sixth inning propelled HYR to a 24-4 win over Don Ayres in Sunday’s Pool B final and into the state championship game.
In that contest, HYR led just 5-4 heading into the top of the sixth, when it erupted.
Easton Loftus and Liam Renn led the offensive onslaught with five hits apiece. Loftus also had an RBI while scoring five times. Renn also scored five times while driving in two runs.
Additionally, Connor Jones pounded four hits, including two doubles, and six RBIs while scoring twice.
Corbin Andres also had three hits while scoring twice and driving in two. Aiden DeSpain, Dawson Nance and Max Kessinger added two hits apiece. All three also scored twice while Nance knocked in three runs and DeSpain and Kessinger had one RBI each.
Four HYR pitchers (Nance, Andres, Renn and Loftus) combined to limit Don Ayres to one earned run on three hits while walking five and striking out six.
In Monday’s final, an eight-run second inning propelled HYR to the title.
Bryson Jewell led HYR at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI. Five other players had one hit apiece, including doubles by Renn and Xavier McCulloch, who drove in two runs each. Loftus, meanwhile, scored twice.
That was more than enough offense for Andres. He yielded two hits while walking one and striking out one in the win.
NEW ALBANY 11U ADVANCES TO POOL FINAL
JASPER — The New Albany 11U All-Stars tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to outlast Ireland 9-8 in an elimination game Monday night.
New Albany advances to face Munster at 6 p.m. this evening in the Pool A final at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex. If it wins tonight, New Albany will advance to the state championship game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
After beating New Castle 9-1 Friday afternoon, New Albany rolled to a 13-2 triumph over Ireland on Saturday.
In that game Will Herrmann led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI while scoring twice.
Also for New Albany, Abram Caswell tallied three RBIs while Keaton Hamilton and Kaeson Standiford had two apiece. Hamilton, Grady Mayfield and Caswell also scored two times each.
Three pitchers (Corbin Crone, Herrmann, Caswell) combined for a five-hitter. Crone allowed an unearned run while walking one and striking out three over the first 1 2/3 innings. Herrmann gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out one over 1 2/3 innings. Caswell yielded one hit and got the final two outs.
Then Sunday afternoon, Munster edged New Albany 7-6.
Both teams tallied two runs in the first and second innings before Munster scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. New Albany rallied to score twice in the top of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.
Mayfield and Herrmann had two RBIs apiece while Crone and Caswell touched home twice for New Albany, which committed four errors in defeat.
Monday night, New Albany needed extra innings to outlast Ireland for a second time.
Ireland scored four runs in the top of the first to take the early lead before New Albany tallied two runs in the first, second and third innings to go up 6-4. Ireland knotted it up in the top of the fourth before New Albany edged ahead 7-6 in the fifth. Ireland, though, answered with a single run in the sixth to force extra baseball.
Ireland then plated one run in the top of the seventh before New Albany tallied twice to win it. In the bottom of the inning, Hamilton’s third hit tied the score. Then, a wild pitch to Mayfield allowed Crone to score the winning run.
Hamilton led New Albany at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once. Crone, Herrmann and Jaxon Sparks added two hits apiece. Sparks also drove in a pair while Standiford touched home twice.
Herrmann picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out two over the final three innings.
SC JUNIOR LEAGUE FALLS IN FINAL
MIDDLEBURY — The Silver Creek Junior League All-Stars fell in the state championship game Sunday afternoon.
Franklin Township downed Creek 12-2 in the final at Middlebury Little League.
Silver Creek reached the championship after finishing third in pool play.
Creek closed out pool play Saturday with a 16-10 triumph over Leo-Grabill. Ayden Tate had four hits and five RBIs to lead Silver Creek at the plate.
Sunday afternoon, Creek outlasted Hebron 11-7 in the semifinals to avenge its pool-play defeat. Jojo Uhl and Tate had three hits apiece while Uhl and Noah Tilton tallied three RBIs each. On the mound, Tilton had 11 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
In the final, Tate tallied two hits while Jaylen Grant drove in both of Silver Creek’s runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.