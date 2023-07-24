LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Silver Creek 10U All-Stars

BROWNSBURG — The Silver Creek 10U All-Star team is headed to the state championship game.
Silver Creek outlasted Brownsburg Purple 2-1 Monday afternoon in the Pool A final (a.k.a. the semifinals) of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tourney at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg.
Silver Creek will face the winner of Monday night's Pool B final between DeMotte and Chet Waggoner at 6 p.m. tonight in the state final.
The Pool A final win avenged Brownsburg Purple’s 12-1 victory over Silver Creek on Friday. After that, Creek won back-to-back elimination games to earn a spot in the pool championship. Silver Creek blanked Hagerstown 4-0 Saturday before beating Brownsburg White 8-4 Sunday.
The Hagerstown game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, when Creek scored four times to take a lead it wouldn’t lose.
Gibson Guldenschuh, Luke Mears and Jayse Eversmann led the way at the plate for Silver Creek.
Guldenschuh went 2-for-3; Mears was 1-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring once and Eversmann went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Additionally, Henry Gardtner and Adam Harris each had a hit while scoring a run.
On the mound, Gardtner and Mears combined for the six-hit shutout. Gardtner allowed three hits while striking out one over 2 2/3 innings en route to the win. Mears yielded three hits while walking two and fanning two over 3 1/3 innings.
Against Brownsburg White, Silver Creek led 2-1 through four innings before tallying a trio of times in the fifth and sixth frames to take command.
Landon Dietz led the way at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring once. Flynn Cissell and Isaiah Scott added a pair of RBIs apiece while Harris and Quinn Williams each touched home twice.
Cissell picked up the complete-game win on the mound. He allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits while walking one and striking out three.
In Monday afternoon's final, Silver Creek tallied two runs in the top of the first inning and held off Brownsburg from there.
Gardtner and Harris each had a hit and scored a run while Kye Stein and Eversmann recorded one hit and one RBI apiece.
On the mound, Harris picked up the victory. He allowed one earned run — in the bottom of the sixth — on two hits while walking five and striking out six over five frames. Stein allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one while getting the first two outs of the sixth. Gardtner, who came in with the bases loaded, got the final out of the game.
10U STATE TOURNAMENT
Monday's Pool A final at Brownsburg
SILVER CREEK 2, BROWNSBURG PURPLE 1
Silver Creek 200 000 — 2 4 0
B'burg Purple 000 001 — 1 3 1
W — Adam Harris. SV — Henry Gardtner. 2B — Harris (SC).
10U STATE TOURNAMENT
Last Thursday through today at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg
Game 1: Brownsburg White 12, Broad Ripple 11, Thursday
Game 2: Brownsburg Purple 5, Hagerstown 0, Thursday
Game 3: DeMotte 11, Chet Waggoner 1, Thursday
Game 4: Ireland 8, Artesian 3, Thursday
Game 5: Brownsburg Purple 12, Silver Creek 1, Friday
Game 6: Hagerstown 23, Broad Ripple 2, Friday
Game 7: Ireland 8, Artesian 3, Friday
Game 8: Chet Waggoner 16, Artesian 1, Friday
Game 9: Brownsburg Purple 5, Brownsburg White 2, Saturday
Game 10: Silver Creek 4, Hagerstown 0, Saturday
Game 11: DeMotte 9, Ireland 2, Saturday
Game 12: Chet Waggoner 5, Georgetown 4, Saturday
Game 13: Silver Creek 8, Brownsburg White 4, Sunday
Game 14: Chet Waggoner 10, Ireland 5, Sunday
Pool A final: Silver Creek 2, Brownsburg Purple 1, Monday
Pool B final: DeMotte 13, Chet Waggoner 3, Monday
Final: Silver Creek vs. DeMotte, 6 p.m. Tuesday night