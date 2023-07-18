 Skip to main content
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Silver Creek 10U readies for state tournament

ScottHenryG.jpg

Silver Creek 10U All-Star Isaiah Scott congratulates Henry Gardtner after the latter scored a run during the recent District 5 Tournament at New Albany Little League.

NEW ALBANY — Several members of this Silver Creek 10U All-Star team have had a great deal of success in recent years.

“This is the fourth year in a row we’ve won districts,” Silver Creek head coach Matt Scott said after his squad won the District 5 Tournament earlier this month. “We’ve won 7(-year-old)s, 8s and 9s, so we knew that this year was going to be the year that meant something because we could go to state.”

Silver Creek will begin play in the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg at 10 a.m. Friday morning, when it faces the winner of a first-round game between Hagerstown and the District 8 champion. The state final is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Tuesday.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m excited for it,” Silver Creek All-Star Henry Gardtner said.

HenryGardtner.jpg

Silver Creek 10U All-Star Henry Gardtner delivers a pitch to New Albany in the District 5 Tournament final earlier this month at New Albany Little League.

In addition to Gardtner, the team also includes Flynn Cissell, Gibson Guldenschuh, Grayson Flippen, Jayse Eversmann, Landon Dietz, Luke Mears, Quinn Williams, Adam Harris, Henry Gardtner, Isaiah Scott, Lincoln Miller and Kye Stein.

“Half of them play travel ball, half of them don’t,” Scott said. “It’s a good group of kids. … They came together (in districts).”

Silver Creek outscored its opponents 31-9 in the District 5 Tournament.

“Everybody came through,” Scott said. “Jayse, who is new to our team this year, he came through with several big hits in three straight games.”

Silver Creek capped off its unbeaten run through the district with a 14-5 win over New Albany in the final.

Flippen.jpg

Silver Creek 10U All-Star Grayson Flippen prepares to swing at a pitch during the District 5 Tournament earlier this month.

“Our No. 12 batter (Isaiah Scott) went 3-for-3 and scored three times, so everybody contributed. It was just a win-win for everybody,” Coach Scott said following the final. “It’s been a long three or four weeks of practice — five days a week and at the cage every night.”

Silver Creek relies heavily on its hitting and pitching.

The pitching staff is led by Harris.

“He’s just a beast,” Scott said. “He’s, I’d say, the No. 1 pitcher in Southern Indiana.”

Gardtner, Stein and Mears, who also catches, will likely see time on the mound too. Stein and Eversmann are the team’s lone left-handers.

“We go about seven or eight (deep) on pitching,” Scott said. “If they just get it across the plate, then all you have to do is rely on your defense.”

And defense is another strength for Silver Creek.

Flynn.jpg

Silver Creek 10U All-Star Flynn Cissell prepares for an at-bat during the District 5 Tournament earlier this month at New Albany Little League. 

“Fielding-wise, with Little League’s new rule where you bat 12 and not everybody has to play the field, it’s a good thing and a bad thing,” Scott said. “It’s easier on the managers because we don’t have to rely on getting people in and out, but batting 12 is a chore when you want to get to the top of the lineup.

“Fielding-wise, we picked our best nine and we stuck with’em. … The majority of our infield is travel-ball players. They play 50 or 60 games a year, but that’s on every All-Star team. They’re all players that play year-round.”

And over the next several days, Silver Creek will play for a state championship.

“I feel like (all the teams) will be pretty good at state,” Cissell said. “It’s going to be a battle each game.”

10U STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg

Game 1: District 7 vs. District 8R, 10 a.m. Thursday

Game 2: Hagerstown vs. District 8, 1 p.m. Thursday

Game 3: District 1 vs. District 14, 4 p.m. Thursday

Game 4: District 12 vs. Ireland, 7 p.m. Thursday

KyeStein.jpg

Silver Creek 10U All-Star Kye Stein delivers a pitch to New Albany in the District 5 Tournament final earlier this month at New Albany Little League.

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Silver Creek, 10 a.m. Friday

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m. Friday

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. District 10, 4 p.m. Friday

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m. Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 10 a.m. Saturday

Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m. Saturday

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 4 p.m. Sunday

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 7 p.m. Sunday

Pool A final: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m. Monday

Pool B final: Game 11 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m. Monday

Final: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 6 p.m. Tuesday

sc1.jpg

Silver Creek 10U All-Star Adam Harris delivers a pitch during the recent District 5 Tournament at New Albany Little League. Silver Creek is scheduled to open the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at 10 a.m. Friday morning at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg.

