LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Silver Creek 10U readies for state tournament

NEW ALBANY — Several members of this Silver Creek 10U All-Star team have had a great deal of success in recent years.
“This is the fourth year in a row we’ve won districts,” Silver Creek head coach Matt Scott said after his squad won the District 5 Tournament earlier this month. “We’ve won 7(-year-old)s, 8s and 9s, so we knew that this year was going to be the year that meant something because we could go to state.”
Silver Creek will begin play in the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg at 10 a.m. Friday morning, when it faces the winner of a first-round game between Hagerstown and the District 8 champion. The state final is scheduled for 6 p.m. next Tuesday.
“It’s going to be fun. I’m excited for it,” Silver Creek All-Star Henry Gardtner said.
In addition to Gardtner, the team also includes Flynn Cissell, Gibson Guldenschuh, Grayson Flippen, Jayse Eversmann, Landon Dietz, Luke Mears, Quinn Williams, Adam Harris, Henry Gardtner, Isaiah Scott, Lincoln Miller and Kye Stein.
“Half of them play travel ball, half of them don’t,” Scott said. “It’s a good group of kids. … They came together (in districts).”
Silver Creek outscored its opponents 31-9 in the District 5 Tournament.
“Everybody came through,” Scott said. “Jayse, who is new to our team this year, he came through with several big hits in three straight games.”
Silver Creek capped off its unbeaten run through the district with a 14-5 win over New Albany in the final.
“Our No. 12 batter (Isaiah Scott) went 3-for-3 and scored three times, so everybody contributed. It was just a win-win for everybody,” Coach Scott said following the final. “It’s been a long three or four weeks of practice — five days a week and at the cage every night.”
Silver Creek relies heavily on its hitting and pitching.
The pitching staff is led by Harris.
“He’s just a beast,” Scott said. “He’s, I’d say, the No. 1 pitcher in Southern Indiana.”
Gardtner, Stein and Mears, who also catches, will likely see time on the mound too. Stein and Eversmann are the team’s lone left-handers.
“We go about seven or eight (deep) on pitching,” Scott said. “If they just get it across the plate, then all you have to do is rely on your defense.”
And defense is another strength for Silver Creek.
“Fielding-wise, with Little League’s new rule where you bat 12 and not everybody has to play the field, it’s a good thing and a bad thing,” Scott said. “It’s easier on the managers because we don’t have to rely on getting people in and out, but batting 12 is a chore when you want to get to the top of the lineup.
“Fielding-wise, we picked our best nine and we stuck with’em. … The majority of our infield is travel-ball players. They play 50 or 60 games a year, but that’s on every All-Star team. They’re all players that play year-round.”
And over the next several days, Silver Creek will play for a state championship.
“I feel like (all the teams) will be pretty good at state,” Cissell said. “It’s going to be a battle each game.”
10U STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg
Game 1: District 7 vs. District 8R, 10 a.m. Thursday
Game 2: Hagerstown vs. District 8, 1 p.m. Thursday
Game 3: District 1 vs. District 14, 4 p.m. Thursday
Game 4: District 12 vs. Ireland, 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Silver Creek, 10 a.m. Friday
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 1 p.m. Friday
Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. District 10, 4 p.m. Friday
Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 7 p.m. Friday
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4 p.m. Saturday
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 4 p.m. Sunday
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 7 p.m. Sunday
Pool A final: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m. Monday
Pool B final: Game 11 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m. Monday
Final: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 6 p.m. Tuesday