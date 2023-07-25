BROWNSBURG — The Silver Creek 10U All-Stars are state champions.
Silver Creek downed DeMotte 10-5 Tuesday night in the final of the 10-team, modified double-elimination state tournament at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg.
Creek took the long road to the title, losing its first game before winning four in a row to earn the banner.
In Tuesday night’s championship game, Silver Creek rode its bats and a pair of pitchers to victory.
Jayse Eversmann led the team’s 15-hit attack. He went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs while touching home twice.
Five others — Henry Gardtner, Adam Harris, Luke Mears, Kye Stein and Gibson Guldenschuh — had two hits apiece for Creek. Gardtner went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once. Harris was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBi while touching home once. Mears went 2-for-3 with a double and touched home once. Stein was 2-for-3 with a double while scoring twice. Guldenschuh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Quinn Williams added a triple and scored a run.
Eversmann helped Creek get off to a fast start with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the first. Guldenschuh followed with an RBI-single of his own to make it 3-0.
DeMotte responded with three runs in the top of the second before Silver Creek scored once in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-3. DeMotte answered again, this time with two runs to take a 5-4 advantage. That, though, was its last lead of the game.
Creek plated three runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth en route to victory.
That proved to be more than enough offense for two Silver Creek pitchers. Mears allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out three over 2 1/3 innings on his way to the win. Gardtner tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits while walking one and striking out three.
After losing its first game 12-1 to Brownsburg Purple, Silver Creek outscored its opponents 24-10 to capture the state title.
In addition to Gardtner, Guldenschuh, Eversmann, Mears, Williams, Harris and Stein, the team also included Flynn Cissell, Grayson Flippen, Landon Dietz, Isaiah Scott and Lincoln Miller.
.
10U STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s final at Arbuckle Acres Park, Brownsburg
SILVER CREEK 10, DEMOTTE 5
DeMotte 032 000 — 5 8 0
Silver Creek 313 30X — 10 15 3
W — Luke Mears. 2B — Kye Stein (SC), Mears (SC), Jayse Eversmann (SC), Henry Gardtner (SC), Adam Harris (SC). 3B — Quinn Williams (SC).
