LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Silver Creek holds off Jeff for 12U title

NEW ALBANY — Drake Oltman came through in the clutch for Silver Creek on Monday night.
Oltman’s three-run, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie and propelled Silver Creek to a 9-4 victory over Jeff/GRC in the 12U District 5 Tournament final at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
“Oltman comes up there, he’s our big power guy, but he had struggled all night. He couldn’t find the barrel of the bat all night and then he comes up with a big, big, big hit right there,” Silver Creek head coach Shane Roberts said. “That’s what we expect out of these kids.”
Silver Creek advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled for July 20 through 25 at Munster. District 5 received a first-round bye, so Silver Creek won’t play its first game until July 21.
Creek, however, had to work overtime to earn that right.
Jeff/GRC won Monday night’s first championship game of the double-elimination tournament in walk-off fashion to force a winner-take-all title game.
In the finale, Landen McGee’s RBI-double gave Jeff an early 1-0 lead.
Silver Creek, though, responded by tallying two runs in the second and two more in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
That was still the score in the top of the fifth, when Jeff/GRC tallied three times to tie it up.
In the bottom of the inning, Ryan Johnson and Boston Roberts sandwiched singles around a strikeout. Then, after an Elliott Kopf ground out, Oltman hit a fly ball to deep right field. Johnson and Roberts scored easily before Oltman came home too.
“I kind of got confused,” Oltman said. “Coach Shane told me to go, then he told me to stop, so I kind of stutter-stepped.”
Silver Creek tacked on two more runs in the inning for a five-run lead.
As has been the case in recent games, and recent years, Jeff didn’t go away easily.
With two outs, Carter Durbin and Aiden Toler drew walks before Preston Hart singled to left field to load the bases. Roberts, however, got the next batter to hit into a game-ending fielder’s choice.
“We’ve played Jeff the last four years and we’ve played a bunch of one-run ballgames. We knew it would be tough,” Shane Roberts said. “Actually it was the 12-year-old team two years ago that had a talk with this group and said, ‘You’re going to lose one, it’s how you bounce back.’ So they showed the fight right there on how they’re going to bounce back. That’s going to help us when we go to state.”