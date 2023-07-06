NEW ALBANY — The Silver Creek 10U All-Star team completed an impressive run through the District 5 Tournament on Thursday night.
Silver Creek downed New Albany 14-5 in the championship game at New Albany Little League.
Silver Creek advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 20 in Brownsburg.
Silver Creek outscored its opponents 31-9 in the tourney.
The team, which is managed by Matt Scott, is comprised of Flynn Cissell, Gibson Guldenschuh, Grayson Flippen, Jayse Eversmann, Landon Dietz, Luke Mears, Quinn Williams, Adam Harris, Henry Gardtner, Isaiah Scott, Lincoln Miller and Kye Stein.
10U DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
All games at New Albany Little League
Game 1: HYR 13, New Albany 12
Game 2: Silver Creek 4, Charlestown 2
Game 3: Jeff/GRC 9, HYR 8
Game 4: New Albany 13, Charlestown 8
Game 5: Silver Creek 13, Jeff/GRC 2
Game 6: New Albany 13, HYR 3
Game 7: New Albany 13, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 8 (final): Silver Creek 14, New Albany 5, Thursday
*Silver Creek advances to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Brownsburg
