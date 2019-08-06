WESTFIELD — The Silver Creek 12U All-Star team's dream summer came to an end Tuesday.
A nine-run second inning and a five-run third helped propel Glendale (Wisc.) to 15-0 three-inning victory over Silver Creek in a Great Lakes Regional elimination game at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Silver Creek manager Damon Lewis said.
Glendale led only 1-0 after the first inning thanks to James Wirth's two-out single off Silver Creek starter Ross Jackson that was followed by Ollie Scharnick's RBI-double.
Glendale broke it open in the top of the second with nine runs on eight hits — the biggest of which was a three-run home run by Cole Fox.
In the third, Glendale added five more runs on six hits — the biggest a two-run homer by Scharnick.
Three players — Scharnick, Wirth and Jack Stuck — had three hits apiece for Glendale, which finished with 16.
"The old adage in baseball is, 'Hit it where they ain’t,' and that’s what they did — they sprayed it all over the field," Lewis said.
Scharnick led the way with four RBIs, while Fox had three and Wirth two.
That was more than enough offense for Glendale starter Thomas Haverty, who struck out three in earning the victory on the mound.
Jackson had Silver Creek's only two hits — singles in the first and third innings.
"We just couldn’t get anything going with our bats," said Lewis, whose team was playing its third game in three days after outlasting West Side (Ohio) 4-3 in seven innings Sunday morning, then losing 15-4 to Bowling Green (Ky.) Eastern on Monday morning. "I don’t know if the magic left our bats after Sunday or what. Emotionally I think Sunday may have drained our boys a little bit because Sunday was such a big win in front of such a big crowd."
Lewis said the regional schedule didn't do his team any favors.
"When you look at it, we almost would've been better off losing our first game," he said. "But that's not in my DNA and the kids couldn't have done that either."
However his team's final two games won't define its summer, according to Lewis.
"First-time ever state champs is something nobody can ever take away from’em," he said. "It's been amazing. The community support [has been great], all of Southern Indiana has kind of been behind these guys. Everything they’ve accomplished is amazing."
GLENDALE (WISC.) 15, SILVER CREEK 0
Glendale (Wisc.) 195 — 15 16 0
Silver Creek 000 — 0 2 1
W — Thomas Haverty. L — Ross Jackson. 2B — Ollie Scharnick (G), Haverty (G), Cole Fox (G). HR — Fox (G), Scharnick (G).
