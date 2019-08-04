WESTFIELD — An already memorable summer for the Silver Creek 12U All-Stars became even more unforgettable Sunday morning.
On a dropped third strike in the bottom of the seventh inning, Preston Burton scampered home with the winning run to cap off Silver Creek’s late comeback and give the team a 4-3 victory over West Side (Ohio) in the first game of the Great Lakes Regional at the Grand Park Sports Complex.
“It’s a resilient bunch of kids,” said Silver Creek manager Damon Lewis, whose team won its first district title in 25 years and its first-ever state title last month. “They don’t know any different. They just go out there and battle every inning. They pick each other up. Some of our better players might struggle and the other guys pick each other up. It was just a total team effort, and a lot of fun. It was a great game. That Hamilton [Ohio] team, they’re top-notch, so I’m really happy.”
Silver Creek doesn’t have much time to enjoy the victory, though. It will face Kentucky state champion Bowling Green Eastern, which produced the Great Lakes champion in 2015 and ‘16, at 10 a.m. Monday morning.
GREAT LAKES REGIONAL
Sunday's game at Grand Park Sports Complex, Westfield
SILVER CREEK 4, WEST SIDE (OHIO) 3
West Side (Ohio) 000 300 0 — 3 6 3
Silver Creek 000 021 1 — 4 7 1
W — Cullen Garloch. L — Cam Carter. 2B — Peyton Davis (WS), Garloch (SC), Preston Burton (SC). 3B — Connor Cuozzo (WS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.