LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL & SOFTBALL: District 5 Tournament action (copy)

NEW ALBANY — The Jeff/GRC 12U All-Stars rallied from an early 5-1 deficit for a 11-7 win over New Albany in a District 5 Tournament elimination game Wednesday night at New Albany Little League.
Thanks to its victory, Jeff/GRC shared the District 5 title with Highlander Youth Recreation. Both teams qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 20 at Jeff/GRC.
HYR earned its spot in the state tourney by winning its first three district games by outscoring its opponents 25-5.
Jeff, meanwhile, lost its tournament-opener 1-0 to New Albany before winning three in a row — including a 9-6 eight-inning triumph over Silver Creek — to clinch its spot.
Below are all of Wednesday's results, as well as the updated schedules for Little League tourney games at NALL.
.
LITTLE LEAGUE SCHEDULES
All games at New Albany Little League
BASEBALL
12U (Field 2)
Game 1: HYR 8, Charlestown 0
Game 2: New Albany 1, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 3: HYR 6, Silver Creek 5
Game 4: Jeff/GRC 22, Charlestown 3
Game 5: HYR 11, New Albany 0
Game 6: Jeff/GRC 9, Silver Creek 6 (8)
Game 7: Jeff/GRC 11, New Albany 7, Wednesday
*Co-champions HYR and Jeff/GRC advance to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Jeffersonville
.
11U (Fields 2/3)
Game 1: Silver Creek 20, Jeff/GRC 6
Game 2: New Albany 10, HYR 0
Game 3: New Albany 17, Silver Creek 1
Game 4: HYR 18, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 5: HYR 3, Silver Creek 2, Wednesday
Game 6 (final): New Albany vs. HYR, 6 p.m. Thursday night
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m. Friday
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in Wabash
.
10U (Field 4)
Game 1: HYR 13, New Albany 12
Game 2: Silver Creek 4, Charlestown 2
Game 3: Jeff/GRC 9, HYR 8
Game 4: New Albany 13, Charlestown 8
Game 5: Silver Creek 13, Jeff/GRC 2
Game 6: New Albany 13, HYR 3
Game 7: New Albany 13, Jeff/GRC 0, Wednesday
Game 8 (final): Silver Creek vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. Thursday night
Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m. Friday
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Brownsburg
.
SOFTBALL
Minor (Field 5)
Game 1: New Albany 14, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 2: Floyds Knobs 18, Charlestown 0
Game 3: New Albany 14, Silver Creek 3
Game 4: Charlestown 20, Jeff/GRC 5
Game 5: Floyds Knobs 3, New Albany 0, Wednesday
Game 6: Silver Creek 14, Charlestown 4
Game 7: Floyds Knobs vs. Silver Creek, 6 p.m. Thursday night
Game 8 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7:45 p.m. Friday
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 13 in Roselawn