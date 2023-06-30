 Skip to main content
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL & SOFTBALL: District 5 Tournament action

AdamHarrisSC.jpg

Silver Creek 10U All-Star Adam Harris delivers a pitch during Friday night’s District 5 Tournament game against Jeff/GRC at New Albany Little League. Silver Creek won the game 13-2.

NEW ALBANY — After rain washed out Thursday's action, District 5 Tournament games resumed at New Albany Little League on Friday. 

Below are some of Friday's results, as well as the updated schedules for Little League tourney games at NALL. 

.

LITTLE LEAGUE SCHEDULES

All games at New Albany Little League

BASEBALL

12U (Field 2)

Game 1: HYR 8, Charlestown 0

Game 2: New Albany 1, Jeff/GRC 0

GabyOrtiz1NA12.jpg

New Albany 12U All-Star Gaby Ortiz prepares to deliver a pitch during Friday night’s District 5 Tournament game against Highlander Youth Recreation at New Albany Little League. HYR won the game 11-0.

Game 3: HYR 6, Silver Creek 5

Game 4: Jeff/GRC 22, Charlestown 3

Game 5: HYR 11, New Albany 0, Friday

Game 6: Jeff/GRC 9, Silver Creek 6 (8), Friday

Game 7: Jeff/GRC vs. New Albany, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Game 8 (final): HYR vs. Game 7 winner, TBD Thursday

Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, TBD July 7

*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Jeffersonville

11U (Fields 2/3)

Game 1: Silver Creek 20, Jeff/GRC 6

Game 2: New Albany 10, HYR 0

Game 3: New Albany 17, Silver Creek 1, Friday

Game 4: HYR 18, Jeff/GRC 0, Friday

Game 5: Silver Creek vs. HYR, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 6 (final): New Albany vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m. July 7

*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in Wabash

10U (Field 4)

Game 1: HYR 13, New Albany 12

Game 2: Silver Creek 4, Charlestown 2

Game 3: Jeff/GRC 9, HYR 8

Game 4: New Albany 13, Charlestown 8

JamesonO'BrienJeff.jpg

Jeff/GRC 12U All-Star Jameson O’Brien prepares to deliver a pitch during a District 5 Tournament game against Silver Creek at New Albany Little League on Friday night.

Game 5: Silver Creek 13, Jeff/GRC 2, Friday

Game 6: New Albany 13, HYR 3, Friday

Game 7: Jeff/GRC vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Game 8 (final): Silver Creek vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m. July 7

*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Brownsburg

.

SOFTBALL

Major (Field 5)

Best-of-3 series

Game 1: Floyds Knobs 16, Jeff/GRC 0, Wednesday

Game 2: Floyd Knobs 15, Jeff/GRC 0, Friday (FKCC wins series 2-0)

*Floyds Knobs advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in New Castle

Minor (Field 5)

Game 1: New Albany 14, Jeff/GRC 0

Game 2: Floyds Knobs 18, Charlestown 0

Game 3: New Albany 14, Silver Creek 3

Game 4: Charlestown 20, Jeff/GRC 5

Game 5: Floyds Knobs vs. New Albany, Thursday

Game 6: Charlestown vs. Silver Creek, late Friday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 8 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. July 7

Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7:45 p.m. July 7

*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 13 in Roselawn

