LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL & SOFTBALL: District 5 Tournament action

NEW ALBANY — After rain washed out Thursday's action, District 5 Tournament games resumed at New Albany Little League on Friday.
Below are some of Friday's results, as well as the updated schedules for Little League tourney games at NALL.
LITTLE LEAGUE SCHEDULES
All games at New Albany Little League
BASEBALL
12U (Field 2)
Game 1: HYR 8, Charlestown 0
Game 2: New Albany 1, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 3: HYR 6, Silver Creek 5
Game 4: Jeff/GRC 22, Charlestown 3
Game 5: HYR 11, New Albany 0, Friday
Game 6: Jeff/GRC 9, Silver Creek 6 (8), Friday
Game 7: Jeff/GRC vs. New Albany, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday
Game 8 (final): HYR vs. Game 7 winner, TBD Thursday
Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, TBD July 7
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Jeffersonville
11U (Fields 2/3)
Game 1: Silver Creek 20, Jeff/GRC 6
Game 2: New Albany 10, HYR 0
Game 3: New Albany 17, Silver Creek 1, Friday
Game 4: HYR 18, Jeff/GRC 0, Friday
Game 5: Silver Creek vs. HYR, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Game 6 (final): New Albany vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m. July 7
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in Wabash
10U (Field 4)
Game 1: HYR 13, New Albany 12
Game 2: Silver Creek 4, Charlestown 2
Game 3: Jeff/GRC 9, HYR 8
Game 4: New Albany 13, Charlestown 8
Game 5: Silver Creek 13, Jeff/GRC 2, Friday
Game 6: New Albany 13, HYR 3, Friday
Game 7: Jeff/GRC vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Game 8 (final): Silver Creek vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m. July 7
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Brownsburg
SOFTBALL
Major (Field 5)
Best-of-3 series
Game 1: Floyds Knobs 16, Jeff/GRC 0, Wednesday
Game 2: Floyd Knobs 15, Jeff/GRC 0, Friday (FKCC wins series 2-0)
*Floyds Knobs advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in New Castle
Minor (Field 5)
Game 1: New Albany 14, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 2: Floyds Knobs 18, Charlestown 0
Game 3: New Albany 14, Silver Creek 3
Game 4: Charlestown 20, Jeff/GRC 5
Game 5: Floyds Knobs vs. New Albany, Thursday
Game 6: Charlestown vs. Silver Creek, late Friday
Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 8 (final): Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. July 7
Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7:45 p.m. July 7
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 13 in Roselawn