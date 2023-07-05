 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL & SOFTBALL: Jeff/GRC 12U rallies past New Albany

NEW ALBANY — The Jeff/GRC 12U All-Star baseball team rallied from an early 5-1 deficit for a 11-7 win over New Albany in a District 5 Tournament elimination game Wednesday night at New Albany Little League.

Thanks to its victory, Jeff/GRC shared the District 5 title with Highlander Youth Recreation. Both teams qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 20 at Jeff/GRC.

HYR earned its spot in the state tourney by winning its first three district games by outscoring its opponents 25-5.

Jeff, meanwhile, lost its tournament-opener 1-0 to New Albany before winning three in a row — including a 9-6 eight-inning triumph over Silver Creek — to clinch its spot.

Below are all of Wednesday's results, as well as the updated schedules for Little League tourney games at NALL. 

.

LITTLE LEAGUE SCHEDULES

All games at New Albany Little League

BASEBALL

12U (Field 2)

Game 1: HYR 8, Charlestown 0

Game 2: New Albany 1, Jeff/GRC 0

Game 3: HYR 6, Silver Creek 5

Game 4: Jeff/GRC 22, Charlestown 3

Game 5: HYR 11, New Albany 0

Game 6: Jeff/GRC 9, Silver Creek 6 (8)

Game 7: Jeff/GRC 11, New Albany 7, Wednesday

*Co-champions HYR and Jeff/GRC advance to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Jeffersonville

.

11U (Fields 2/3)

Game 1: Silver Creek 20, Jeff/GRC 6

Game 2: New Albany 10, HYR 0

Game 3: New Albany 17, Silver Creek 1

Game 4: HYR 18, Jeff/GRC 0

Game 5: HYR 3, Silver Creek 2, Wednesday

Game 6 (final): New Albany vs. HYR, 6 p.m. Thursday night

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m. Friday

*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in Wabash

.

10U (Field 4)

Game 1: HYR 13, New Albany 12

Game 2: Silver Creek 4, Charlestown 2

Game 3: Jeff/GRC 9, HYR 8

Game 4: New Albany 13, Charlestown 8

Game 5: Silver Creek 13, Jeff/GRC 2

Game 6: New Albany 13, HYR 3

Game 7: New Albany 13, Jeff/GRC 0, Wednesday

Game 8 (final): Silver Creek vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. Thursday night

Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 6 p.m. Friday

*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 20 in Brownsburg

.

SOFTBALL

Minor (Field 5)

Game 1: New Albany 14, Jeff/GRC 0

Game 2: Floyds Knobs 18, Charlestown 0

Game 3: New Albany 14, Silver Creek 3

Game 4: Charlestown 20, Jeff/GRC 5

Game 5: Floyds Knobs 3, New Albany 0, Wednesday

Game 6: Silver Creek 14, Charlestown 4

Game 7: Floyds Knobs vs. Silver Creek, 6 p.m. Thursday night

Game 8 (final): Floyds Knobs vs. Game 7 winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7:45 p.m. Friday

*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 13 in Roselawn

Tags

Trending Video