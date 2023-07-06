NEW ALBANY — Cole Bibelhauser’s hit in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted the Highlander Youth Recreation 11U All-Star team to a 5-4 walk-off win over New Albany in the District 5 Tournament on Thursday night.
HYR’s victory forced a winner-take-all final between the same two teams at 6 p.m. this evening at New Albany Little League.
The winner will advance to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 14 in Wabash.
New Albany blasted HYR 10-0 in a first-round game on June 27. Highlander Youth Recreation, however, battled back to beat Jeff/GRC and Silver Creek to earn a rematch with New Albany.
Thursday night, HYR led 4-2 late before New Albany knotted the score up in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the frame, though, Bibelhauser came through with the clutch hit to score Gabe Emerson with the winning run.
SOFTBALL
NALL DOWNS SILVER CREEK
NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Minor All-Stars topped Silver Creek 5-1 Thursday evening to win a spot in tonight’s championship game.
New Albany will face Floyds Knobs Community Club at 5:30 p.m. at New Albany Little League in the final. If New Albany defeats unbeaten FKCC a winner-take-all championship game will be played at around 7:45 p.m.
Floyds Knobs blanked NALL 3-0 on Wednesday night to reach the title tilt.
.
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES
All games at New Albany Little League
BASEBALL
11U (Fields 2/3)
Game 1: Silver Creek 20, Jeff/GRC 6
Game 2: New Albany 10, HYR 0
Game 3: New Albany 17, Silver Creek 1
Game 4: HYR 18, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 5: HYR 3, Silver Creek 2
Game 6 (final): HYR 5, New Albany 4, Thursday
Game 7 (if necessary): HYR vs. New Albany, 6 p.m. tonight
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 14 in Wabash
.
SOFTBALL
Minor
Game 1: New Albany 14, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 2: Floyds Knobs 18, Charlestown 0
Game 3: New Albany 14, Silver Creek 3
Game 4: Charlestown 20, Jeff/GRC 5
Game 5: Floyds Knobs 3, New Albany 0
Game 6: Silver Creek 14, Charlestown 4
Game 7: New Albany 5, Silver Creek 1, Thursday
Game 8 (final): Floyds Knobs vs. New Albany, 5:30 p.m. tonight
Game 9 (if necessary): Game 8 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7:45 p.m. Friday
*Winner advances to state tournament, which begins July 13 in Roselawn
.
BASEBALL
HYR WINS STATE OPENER
JASPER — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Stars defeated Forest Park 7-4 in their first game of the state tournament at Jasper's Bohnert Park on Thursday.
Gavin Spalding picked up the win on the mound.
HYR will face Hobart at 1 p.m. Friday in its second game and Zionsville at 2 p.m. Saturday in its third contest before the four-team, single-elimination tourney takes place Sunday.
.
INTERMEDIATE 50/70 STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Bohnert Park, Jasper
Game 1: Zionsville vs. Jasper, Thursday
Game 2: Hobart vs. Greenwood, Thursday
Game 3: HYR 7, Forest Park 4, Thursday
Game 4: HYR vs. Hobart, 1 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Greenwood vs. Jasper, 3 p.m. Friday
Game 6: Forest Park vs. Zionsville, 5 p.m. Friday
Game 7: Hobart vs. Jasper, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 8: Forest Park vs. Greenwood, noon Saturday
Game 9: Zionsville vs. HYR, 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 10: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 10 a.m. Sunday
Game 11: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, noon Sunday
Game 12 (final): Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3 p.m. Sunday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.