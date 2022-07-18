LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: Trio of HYR pitchers combine for no-hitter in win

ANKENY, Iowa — The Highlander Youth Recreation Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team opened up Central Region Tournament play in memorable fashion.
A trio of HYR pitchers combined for a no-hitter — and nearly a perfect game — as the team rolled to an 11-0 victory over South Oldham, the state champion from Kentucky, Sunday night in the third contest of the 10-team, modified double-elimination tournament in Ankeny, Iowa.
Jakob Reed, Parker Pennington and Grant Curry teamed up for the no-no by accounting for all 18 outs via strikeouts. South Oldham’s only two baserunners came via a walk and an HYR error.
Reed, the winning pitcher, struck out 11 over the first 3 2/3 frames. Pennington walked one and fanned six over two innings. Curry then came on to record the final out of the game with another strikeout.
HYR gave its three pitchers plenty of run support, scoring three runs in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Preston Didat led the way at the plate. He went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Also for HYR: Jaxon Stone was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while scoring once; Reed added a triple and two RBIs while touching home once; Peyton Cawthon added a double and an RBI while scoring twice; and Aidan Fetz went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI while touching home once.
HYR will face host Ankeny at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a winners’ bracket game.
.
CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
Sunday night at Ankeny, Iowa
HYR 11, SOUTH OLDHAM (KY.) 0
HYR 301 223 — 11 8 1
South Oldham 000 000 — 0 0 4
W — Jakob Reed. L — A. Miles. 2B — Aidan Fetz (HYR), Preston Didat (HYR), Jaxon Stone (HYR), Peyton Cawthon (HYR). 3B — Reed (HYR).