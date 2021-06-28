NEW ALBANY — District 5 Tournament play got underway in four divisions at New Albany Little League on Monday night.
Major League baseball and softball, as well as 11U and 10U baseball got started. Meanwhile, play continued in Minor League softball.
MAJOR BASEBALL
Silver Creek and Highlander Youth Recreation both won their opening games of the double-elimination tourney.
Creek topped Charlestown 13-1 while HYR downed New Albany 9-3.
Silver Creek advances to face Jeff/GRC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, while HYR will face the winner of that game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Charlestown will face New Albany at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.
11U BASEBALL
New Albany defeated Jeff/GRC 11-2 in the opening contest of the double-elimination tourney.
HYR will face Silver Creek at 6 p.m. tonight in the second game. The winner will take on New Albany at 6 p.m. Thursday while the loser will meet Jeff/GRC at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
10U BASEBALL
New Albany topped Charlestown 21-3 in the first game while HYR downed Jeff/GRC 11-5 in the second contest.
NALL advances to face Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night while HYR will play the winner of that game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
MAJOR SOFTBALL
Floyds Knobs Community Club blanked New Albany 10-0 in the first game of the double-elimination tourney.
FKCC advances to meet Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
MINOR SOFTBALL
New Albany defeated Silver Creek 20-5 in three innings in an elimination game.
New Albany advances to tonight’s championship game, which is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
