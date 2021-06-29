LITTLE LEAGUE: Floyds Knobs Community Club takes title

NEW ALBANY — One champion was crowned Tuesday night in the District 5 Tournaments at New Albany Little League.
Floyds Knobs Community Club topped New Albany 17-1 in five innings in the Minor Softball championship game.
FKCC advances to the State Tournament, which is scheduled to be played July 15-18 at Roselawn.
Macy Lowe picked up the win in the circle for Floyds Knobs, which outscored its three opponents 47-3 in the tournament.
The FKCC squad also includes Makenzie Braid, Mady Brammer, Natalie Curtis, Emery Gibson, Cadence Jansen, Karlee Klotz, Maddie Oster, Marlie Payne, Heidi Phillips, Rylan Sprigler, Belle Stiles and Claire Vierling.
MAJOR SOFTBALL
In a second-round game, Floyds Knobs topped Silver Creek 18-1. FKCC advances to face Charlestown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night in a winners’ bracket game.
Meanwhile, New Albany blanked Jeff/GRC 17-0 in an elimination game. New Albany will face Creek at 6:30 p.m. tonight in another elimination contest.
11U BASEBALL
In a first-round game, Highlander Youth Recreation downed Silver Creek 14-1.
HYR advances to face New Albany at 6 p.m. Thursday evening in a winners’ bracket game.
Creek, meanwhile, will take on Jeff/GRC at 6 p.m. tonight in an elimination game.