LITTLE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Silver Creek stays alive

MUNSTER — The Silver Creek 12U All-Star team kept its state title hopes alive for a second straight day.
Creek outlasted New Castle 5-4 Friday morning in its second consecutive elimination game of the state tournament at the Munster Little League.
“We’re in these close games left and right,” said Silver Creek manager Shane Roberts, whose team edged Broad Ripple Haverford 1-0 Thursday in a survive-and-advance game.
Silver Creek advances to face Bedford at 1 p.m. EST today in the Pool B championship. The game is a rematch of one Bedford won 6-2, thanks to a six-run sixth inning, Wednesday.
“We get our chance back,” Roberts said.
Silver Creek earned that right thanks to some hot hitting Friday morning.
“We got a couple big hits,” said Roberts, whose team finished the game with eight hits after tallying only six in its first two contests of the tourney. “We got three huge doubles.”
The first of those was by Drake Oltman in the first inning. He later scored on Guy Proctor’s single. Creek added another run after that to take a quick 2-0 lead.
Then in the second inning, Boston Roberts doubled off the top of the wall in left field to score two runs. Elliott Kopf followed with a double of his own to score Roberts and stake Creek to a 5-0 lead.
Boston Roberts, meanwhile, was steady on the mound.
“He struggled a little bit with his command today, but he was battling,” Shane Roberts, his father, said. “He was mixing up three different pitches on them. He really only made one mistake.”
That came on a two-run home run in the third inning.
The younger Roberts pitched into the fifth inning, when New Castle pulled within 5-3, before giving way to Oltman.
In the sixth, Oltman sandwiched strikeouts around a pair of singles. Another New Castle single made it 5-4 before Oltman induced a game-ending fielder’s choice to Tracen Roush at third base.
“Tracen made a great play,” Shane Roberts said. “The ball took a nasty hop and he gloved it and somehow stepped on third. ... If he doesn’t get it it’s probably a tie game.”
That was one of several big defensive plays made by Creek in the game.
“Carter Reardon made seven or eight plays at second base,” Roberts said. “He’s been elite. He’s playing a solid second base.”
Roberts said Proctor will start today’s winner-take-all pool championship game. Proctor shutout Bedford on Wednesday before leaving after 50 pitches.
“This time there’s no limit on Guy, so he may throw 85 pitches, whatever it takes,” Roberts said. “I’m sure they’ll go with (Lucas) Ira. He’s a big, strong kid. I expect a low-scoring pitchers’ duel and whichever team can muster enough hits is going to win this game.”
The winner will advance to face the Pool A champion at noon Sunday in the state final.
NEW ALBANY 11U WINS OPENER
JASPER — The New Albany 11U All-Stars began state tournament play by beating New Castle 9-1 on Friday afternoon at the Jasper Youth Sports Complex.
New Albany will face the District 12 champion at 11 a.m. this morning in its second game. If it wins, New Albany would play at 1 p.m. Sunday. A victory in that game, and it would advance to the Pool A championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The state title tilt is slated for 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Against New Castle, New Albany pounded out 10 hits while a trio of pitchers held its foe to three hits.
Keaton Hamilton and Levi Sanders led the way at the plate. Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring once. Sanders was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
On the mound, Grady Mayfield, Caleb Goldman and Jaxon Sparks combined to hold New Castle to a trio of singles. Mayfield walked one while striking out seven in the first 2 2/3 innings. Goldman allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out four in three innings. Sparks yielded one hit and got the final out of the game.
HYR 10U ADVANCES TO POOL CHAMPIONSHIP
INDIANAPOLIS — The Highlander Youth Recreation 10U All-Star team advanced to the Pool B championship with a 9-3 win over Don Ayres on Friday afternoon at the Broad Ripple Haverford Little League.
A four-run second inning, followed by a five-run fifth, helped HYR improve to 2-0 in pool play.
HYR will face a to-be-determined opponent at noon Sunday in the pool championship. If it wins there, HYR will advance to the state title game, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.
Friday, Aiden DeSpain led the way at the plate for HYR. DeSpain, in his first game since having an emergency appendectomy, went 3-for-3 with two RBIs while scoring twice. Easton Loftus added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Xavier McCulloch and Dawson Nance also scored two runs apiece for HYR.
On the mound, Colson Christie picked up the victory. He allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out two. McCulloch allowed one hit while walking two and striking out one in an inning of relief before Liam Renn closed out the game. Renn walked one and struck out three in the final two frames.
SILVER CREEK JUNIOR LEAGUE WINS
MIDDLEBURY — The Silver Creek Junior League All-Stars clipped Eagle Creek 6-2 Friday morning in state tournament pool play at Middlebury Little League.
Jaylen Grant led Creek at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Noah Tilton and Cooper Lyvers also had two hits apiece.
On the mound, Jojo Uhl struck out five in four innings of action. Ayden Tate and Lyvers added three strikeouts apiece in relief.