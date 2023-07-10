FORT WAYNE — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Star team is one win away from a state championship.
FKCC rolled to easy victories in its first three games — outscoring its opponents 66-0 — of the six-team, modified double-elimination tournament at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne.
Floyds Knobs will face a to-be-determined opponent at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the championship game.
In its first game, FKCC blasted Middlebury 30-0 Sunday. Five different players had multiple hits for Floyds Knobs. Both Lainey Weber and Kynlee Howell had three hits apiece while scoring four times each.
FKCC clobbered Franklin 22-0 in its second game Sunday. In that victory, Weber went 3-for-3 with four RBIs while scoring three times. Emory Hegedus, Kendall Maher, Alayna Kolish, Claire Belcher and Charley Allgeier also had multiple hits for Floyds Knobs.
Monday, FKCC blanked South Newton 14-0 in the winners' bracket final. Weber, Aubrey Duckworth, Maher, Belcher and Emma Warren had two hits apiece to lead Floyds Knobs at the plate. Maher drove in three runs while Weber knocked in two.
2023 JUNIOR LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
At World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne
Game 1: Floyds Knobs 30, Middlebury 0, Sunday
Game 2: South Newton 15, Osolo 2, Sunday
Game 3: Floyds Knobs 22, Franklin 0, Sunday
Game 4: South Newton 15, DeMotte 2, Sunday
Game 5: Middlebury 22, Osolo 4, Monday
Game 6: DeMotte 13, Franklin 3, Monday
Game 7: Floyds Knobs 14, South Newton 0, Monday
Game 8: Middlebury vs. DeMotte, Monday
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. South Newton, 11 a.m. today
Game 10 (final): Floyds Knobs vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. today
