LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: FKCC 10U All-Stars try for 5th straight state title

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Community Club 10U All-Stars are on a drive for five.
FKCC has won four straight state championships in this age group, beginning in 2016.
COVID-19 canceled last year’s tourney, so Floyds Knobs will begin its quest for a fifth consecutive title at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, when it faces the Chet Waggoner Little League All-Stars from South Bend in the first game of the six-team tourney in Roselawn.
FKCC rolled to the District 5 Tournament title last month at New Albany by outscoring its three foes 47-3.
“The majority of these girls have been playing softball year-round for the better part of two or three years,” Floyds Knobs manager Patrick Oster said. “And we’ve got a pretty decent mixture of younger girls and older girls — we have four 9-year-olds and 10 10-year-olds.”
Macy Lowe and Marlie Payne will lead the way in the pitching circle for FKCC.
“For the most part we’re really going to rely on those two,” Oster said.
At the plate Claire Vierling, the team’s starting shortstop, sets the table in the leadoff position. She’ll be followed in the batting order by third baseman Heidi Phillips, catcher Natalie Curtis, leftfielder Maddie Oster, Lowe, second baseman Rylan Sprigler, centerfielder Cadence Jansen, rightfielder Caroline Bennington and Payne, who plays first base when not pitching.
Bennington was one of three recent pickups for the All-Stars because a few other team members had other commitments this weekend. The other two newcomers are Sam Prifogle and Lily Oster.
Opening ceremonies are slated to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.
FKCC will play two games Friday — facing the District 1 champion in the morning and the Zionsville All-Stars in the late afternoon — and one game, against Broad Ripple Haverford, on Saturday afternoon to round out pool play.
The single-elimination championship tourney, which will include the top four pool teams, will take place Sunday.
“There’s been a standard set going back to when we joined Little League in 2016. The expectation is for our teams to compete for a championship at the local, regional and even national level every year while building character and most importantly having fun along the way,” said Svend Jansen, the Floyd County Little League Vice President of Softball.