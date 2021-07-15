DeMOTTE — Macy Lowe struck out 12 while Heidi Phillips drove in four runs to lead the Floyds Knobs Community Club 10U All-Stars to a 6-1 win over Chet Waggoner in the first game of the state tournament Thursday at Roselawn Little League.
Lowe threw 5 1/3 innings while Marlie Payne pitched FKCC out of a jam in the opener of the six-team double-elimination tourney.
Phillips led Floyds Knobs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a quartet of RBIs while scoring a run. Natalie Curtis also drove in a run for FKCC.
"I am proud of the girls for getting a win against a very good Chet Waggoner team," Floyds Knobs manager Patrick Oster said. "Heidi Phillips stepped up and had some big at-bats with two huge doubles and four RBIs and Macy was fantastic in the circle."
Floyds Knobs, which has won four straight state titles in this age group, is scheduled to play two games Friday. FKCC is slated to face host DeMotte at 10 a.m. EST and Zionsville at 5:30 p.m. as it continues pool play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.