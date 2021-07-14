FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Community Club 12U All-Star team will begin its quest for a fourth straight state title today.
FKCC has larger goals than that, though.
“We have been looking forward to this for quite some time and preparing for this — all with the common goal to get to the World Series,” FKCC manager Kelly Shultz said. “The girls have been putting in the work and preparing for this.
“Especially after last year got canceled (due to COVID-19), it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some of these girls.”
Prior to the cancellation of last year’s state tournament Floyds Knobs had won three straight titles (from 2017-19), so it will be going for the four-peat in the tourney that’s scheduled to continue through Monday at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne.
FKCC will face Don Ayres, from Fort Wayne, at 6 p.m. this evening in the first game of the five-team modified double-elimination tournament.
“I kind of feel like all eyes are going to be on us because Floyds Knobs, as a league, has definitely represented at the state tournament,” Shultz said. “We always kind of feel like we’ve got all eyes on us and everybody’s gunning for Floyds Knobs.”
If it wins tonight, FKCC will face Zionsville at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Another victory there, and it will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. A subsequent triumph would put Floyds Knobs in Monday’s championship game.
If FKCC wins the tournament it would advance to the Central Region Tournament, which is scheduled to be played July 25-29 in Whitestown. If Floyds Knobs finishes in the top two there, it would advance to August’s World Series in Greenville, N.C.
FKCC is coming off an extremely impressive performance in the District 5 Tournament at New Albany. It won its four games at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park by a combined score of 59-1.
Not surprisingly, Shultz says one of her team’s biggest strengths is its deep pitching staff.
“We have eight pitchers,” she said. “We’ve got two lefties and the rest are righties. ... Each of them have their own strengths.”
FKCC’s octet is comprised of Kendall Christie, Breleigh Lockhart, Presley Hegedus, Adeline Shultz, Aubrey Duckworth, Kara Walter, Emory Hegedus and Bryn Myrick.
“We feel like we have an arsenal of pitchers we can throw at someone,” Shultz said.
FKCC used six pitchers in the district tournament and could use just as many, if not more, this weekend.
“Most teams pretty much have one pitcher that’s their ride-or-die,” Shultz said. “If we get in a game and find that a team is really hitting our pitcher, we’ve got a lot of other options.”
Pitching, though, may not be Floyds Knobs’ only strength.
“Most of our girls have been playing travel ball for five years, so they really can play a variety of positions. I think that’s another benefit to us — their experience and their versatility on the field,” Shultz said. “Plus, they’re a close-knit group of girls. Most of them have been playing together since they were eight. There’s not that drama or cattiness between the girls, they all get along on, and off, the field.
“It doesn’t matter how big, or how small, their roles are, the girls play as a team.”
