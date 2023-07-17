NEW CASTLE — After winning its first two games, the Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Stars lost their next two to finish third in the state tournament.
FKCC blanked Ben Davis 15-0 Friday before beating Zionsville 5-0 Saturday.
In the latter Maddie Ising tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while walking two and striking out eight. Meanwhile Ava Juhasz led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 while Emery Gibson had a double and a trio of RBIs. Additionally, Karlee Klotz touched home twice.
However, Floyds Knobs' run came to an end Sunday.
Chet Waggoner edged FKCC 8-7 in a winners' bracket game early in the day before Zionsville outlasted Floyds Knobs 6-4 in the losers' bracket final later in the day.
Zionsville beat Chet Waggoner 10-5 in the state championship game Monday.
MAJOR STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at New Castle Softball Little League
Game 1: Chet Waggoner 17, Roselawn 0
Game 2: Zionsville 15, New Castle 0
Game 3: Floyds Knobs 15, Ben Davis 0
Game 4: Chet Waggoner 15, Arestian 0
Game 5: Floyds Knobs 5, Zionsville 0
Game 6: New Castle 18, Ben Davis 0
Game 7: Zionsville 17, Roselawn 1
Game 8: New Castle 8, Artesian 1
Game 9: Chet Waggoner 8, Floyds Knobs 7, Sunday
Game 10: Zionsville 13, New Castle 6, Sunday
Game 11: Zionsville 6, Floyds Knobs 4, Sunday
Game 12 (final): Zionsville 10, Chet Waggoner 5, Monday
