Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Star Maddie Ising delivers a pitch during the District 5 Tournament at New Albany Little League. FKCC’s state-tournament run came to an end Sunday with two losses at New Castle.

NEW CASTLE — After winning its first two games, the Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Stars lost their next two to finish third in the state tournament. 

FKCC blanked Ben Davis 15-0 Friday before beating Zionsville 5-0 Saturday.

In the latter Maddie Ising tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while walking two and striking out eight. Meanwhile Ava Juhasz led the way at the plate, going 2-for-2 while Emery Gibson had a double and a trio of RBIs. Additionally, Karlee Klotz touched home twice. 

However, Floyds Knobs' run came to an end Sunday. 

Chet Waggoner edged FKCC 8-7 in a winners' bracket game early in the day before Zionsville outlasted Floyds Knobs 6-4 in the losers' bracket final later in the day.  

Zionsville beat Chet Waggoner 10-5 in the state championship game Monday. 

MAJOR STATE TOURNAMENT

All games at New Castle Softball Little League

Game 1: Chet Waggoner 17, Roselawn 0

Game 2: Zionsville 15, New Castle 0

Game 3: Floyds Knobs 15, Ben Davis 0

Game 4: Chet Waggoner 15, Arestian 0

Game 5: Floyds Knobs 5, Zionsville 0 

Game 6: New Castle 18, Ben Davis 0 

Game 7: Zionsville 17, Roselawn 1

Game 8: New Castle 8, Artesian 1 

Game 9: Chet Waggoner 8, Floyds Knobs 7, Sunday

Game 10: Zionsville 13, New Castle 6, Sunday

Game 11: Zionsville 6, Floyds Knobs 4, Sunday

Game 12 (final): Zionsville 10, Chet Waggoner 5, Monday

