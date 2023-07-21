PENDLETON — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Star softball team lost its opening game of the Central Region Tournament on Thursday.
Michigan, the reigning region and World Series champion, topped FKCC 15-5 in a first-round game of the seven-team, modified double-elimination tournament on Legends Field at Pendleton Heights High School.
Floyds Knobs will face the team from Missouri, which lost 11-1 to Illinois on Thursday, at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in an elimination game.
JUNIOR LEAGUE CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
At Legends Field, Pendleton Heights High School
Game 1: Kentucky 14, Iowa 1, Thursday
Game 2: Illinois 11, Missouri 1, Thursday
Game 3: Michigan 15, Floyds Knobs 5, Thursday
Game 4: Ohio vs. Kentucky, 10 a.m. today
Game 5: Illinois vs. Michigan, 12:30 p.m. today
Game 6: Missouri vs. Floyds Knobs, 3 p.m. today
Game 7: Iowa vs. Game 5 loser, 5:30 p.m. today
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m. today
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 3 p.m. Saturday
Game 12 (final): Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. Sunday
