FLOYDS KNOBS — The goal for the Floyds Knobs Community Club Minor All-Star team this week in the state tournament is simple.
“Just to win,” FKCC All-Star Reese Carroll said last week. “Play good and win.”
Floyds Knobs will face DeMotte at 1:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in the first game of the eight-team, round-robin tournament at Roselawn Little League. The top two squads in each pool will advance to Sunday’s single-elimination tournament.
In addition to Carroll, the team also includes Sawyer Abel, Izzy Campbell, Kye DeSpain, Dru Drummond, Kara Edwards, Maddie Hill, Alyvia Kolish, Farrah Poling, Taylor Prifogle, Kylie Ramsey and Anni Voll.
“We have 12 good kids with great attitudes,” FKCC head coach Dan Abel said. “They’ve grown up playing Little League together; they know each other by name. There were no introductions on the first day of practice, they already knew each other. It’s fun to have them together.”
Floyds Knobs certainly came together during the District 5 Tournament, outscoring its opponents 31-0 over three games.
“I’m hoping that our bats are like how they were tonight,” Hill said following the team’s 10-0 triumph over New Albany in the district final.
“I hope the bats stay hot,” Carroll added.
Hitting was definitely a big key for FKCC during the district tournament and Abel expects that to continue in the state tourney.
“Pick a person in our lineup, that’s our big hitter,” he said. “Every single girl on this team hits the ball hard. It is phenomenal when we think about who’s due up in the second inning or third inning or fourth inning or late in the game and we all look at each other like, ‘Yep, that’ll work.’ It is phenomenal that we have 12 hard-hitting girls.”
Floyds Knobs will rely on a trio of right-handed pitchers — Hill, Abel and Voll — to help keep opposing hitters at bay.
If opponents do make contact, though, FKCC is solid in the field too.
“Defensively we have a lot of plug-and-play girls,” Coach Abel said. “It’s been really difficult to try to nail down what positions are for these girls because they’re strong everywhere.”
“I’d say a lot of people make a lot of plays,” Carroll added.
FKCC is hoping to make enough plays to bring home a state title.
“I really hope we win,” Carroll said. “I really think we can.”
.
MINOR STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Roselawn Little League; all times EDT
Pool A
Game 1: DeMotte vs. Floyds Knobs, 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Broad Ripple/NH vs. Osolo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 3: Broad Ripple/NH vs. DeMotte, 10 a.m. Friday
Game 4: Floyds Knobs vs. Osolo, 3 p.m. Friday
Game 5: DeMotte vs. Osolo, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 6: Floyds Knobs vs. Broad Ripple/NH, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Pool B
Game 1: Hebron vs. Zionsville, 4 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: New Castle vs. Don Ayres, 9 p.m. Thursday
Game 3: New Castle vs. Hebron, 12:30 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Zionsville vs. Don Ahyres, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Hebron vs. Don Ayres, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 6: Zionsville vs. New Castle, 3 p.m. Saturday
Top 2 teams in each pool advance to single-elimination tournament
Game 1: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 11 a.m. Sunday
Game 2: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Sunday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.