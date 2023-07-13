ROSELAWN — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Minor All-Star team easily won its state-tournament opener Thursday.
FKCC defeated DeMotte 16-1 in four innings in the first game of the tourney at Roselawn Little League.
Following a scoreless first inning, Floyds Knobs tallied three times in the top of the second and three more times in the top of the third to go up 6-0. DeMotte scored once in the bottom of the third before FKCC put the game away with a 10-run fourth.
Kara Edwards and Anni Voll led Floyds Knobs at the plate with two hits apiece. Edwards went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while scoring once. Voll was 2-for-2 with three RBIs while touching home twice.
Also for FKCC, Reese Carroll drove in a pair of runs and scored twice. Additionally, Dru Drummond and Kye DeSpain each tripled and touched home twice while Sawyer Abel scored two times and knocked in one run.
In the circle, starter Maddie Hill allowed one earned run on one hit while walking one and striking out 12 in the complete-game effort.
Floyds Knobs is next scheduled to face Osolo at 3 p.m. EDT this afternoon in its second game of round-robin play.
FKCC is slated to close out round-robin action against Broad Ripple/NH at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
MINOR STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Roselawn Little League; all times EDT
Pool A
Game 1: Floyds Knobs 16, DeMotte 1, Thursday
FLOYDS KNOBS 16, DEMOTTE 1
Floyds Knobs 033 (10) — 16 8 0
DeMotte 001 0 — 0 1 1
W — Maddie Hill. 3B — Dru Drummond (FK), Kye DeSpain (FK).
Game 2: Broad Ripple/NH vs. Osolo, Thursday
Game 3: Broad Ripple/NH vs. DeMotte, 10 a.m. today
Game 4: Floyds Knobs vs. Osolo, 3 p.m. today
Game 5: DeMotte vs. Osolo, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 6: Floyds Knobs vs. Broad Ripple/NH, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Pool B
Game 1: Hebron vs. Zionsville, Thursday
Game 2: New Castle vs. Don Ayres, Thursday
Game 3: New Castle vs. Hebron, 12:30 p.m. today
Game 4: Zionsville vs. Don Ahyres, 5:30 p.m. today
Game 5: Hebron vs. Don Ayres, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 6: Zionsville vs. New Castle, 3 p.m. Saturday
Top 2 teams in each pool advance to single-elimination tournament
Game 1: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 11 a.m. Sunday
Game 2: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Sunday
