LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: FKCC Minor wins state tourney

ROSELAWN — The Floyd Knobs Community Club Minor All-Stars are state champs.
FKCC defeated Don Ayres 6-2 Sunday afternoon to cap off a dominant run through the 10U state tournament at Roselawn Little League. Over the four-day tourney, Floyds Knobs outscored its opponents 74-11.
After winning its first two games, over DeMotte and Osolo, by a combined score of 32-5, FKCC closed out pool play with a 22-4 three-inning triumph over Broad Ripple/NH on Saturday.
In that latter game, all 12 Floyds Knobs players recorded at least one hit. Alyvia Kolish, Dru Drummond and Farrah Poling led the way with two apiece. Kolish went 2-for-3 with a double. Drummond was 2-for-2 with three RBIs while scoring three times. Poling had two hits and two RBIs.
Also for FKCC, Sawyer Abel had an inside-the-park home run and finished with three RBIs while scoring thrice. Additionally, Izzy Campbell added a pair of RBIs.
Anni Voll picked up the win in the circle. She allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit while walking four and fanning four over two innings. Abel walked two and struck out two in one inning.
In Sunday’s single-elimination tournament, Floyds Knobs blanked Hebron 14-0 in four innings in the semifinals behind a no-hitter from Maddie Hill, who walked one and struck out nine.
Kolish, Abel and Drummond led the way at the plate in that game with two hits apiece. Kolish went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI while touching home twice. Abel was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Drummond went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring once. Hill also helped her own cause with a pair of RBIs while Reese Carroll, Voll and Poling touched home twice as FKCC earned a spot in the championship game.
In the final, FKCC tallied three times in the bottom of the first frame to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Each team scored once in the second before Don Ayres cut it to 4-2 in the third. Floyds Knobs responded with two insurance runs in the fifth en route to victory.
Hill picked up the win in the circle for FKCC. She allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking four and fanning 14.
Abel led Floyds Knobs at the plate, going 2-for-2 and scoring a run while Kara Edwards, Campbell and Hill each had an RBI.
In addition to Abel, Carroll, Campbell, Drummond, Edwards, Hill, Kolish, Poling and Voll, the team also included Kye DeSpain, Taylor Prifogle, Kylie Ramsey and Oaklee Campbell.
.
MINOR STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Roselawn Little League
Pool A
Game 1: Floyds Knobs 16, DeMotte 1
Game 2: Osolo 11, Broad Ripple/NH 0
Game 3: DeMotte 4, Broad Ripple/NH 3
Game 4: Floyds Knobs 16, Osolo 4
Game 5: Osolo 2, DeMotte 1
Game 6: Floyds Knobs 22, Broad Ripple/NH 4
.
FLOYDS KNOBS 22, BROAD RIPPLE/NH 4
FKCC 66(10) — 22 15 0
BRNH 040 — 4 1 0
W — Anni Voll. 2B — Alyvia Kolish (FK), Taylor Prifogle (FK). HR — Sawyer Abel (FK).
.
Pool B
Game 1: Hebron 12, Lebanon 2
Game 2: Don Ayres 10, New Castle 0
Game 3: Hebron 12, New Castle 7
Game 4: Don Ayres 17, Lebanon 3
Game 5: Don Ayres 16, Hebron 1
Game 6: Lebanon 20, New Castle 10
Top 2 teams in each pool advance to single-elimination tournament
Game 1: Floyds Knobs 14, Hebron 0, Sunday
.
FLOYDS KNOBS 14, HEBRON 0
Hebron 000 0 — 0 0 0
FKCC 707 X — 14 13 0
W — Maddie Hill. 2B — Dru Drummond (FK), Abel (FK). 3B — Kolish (FK), Farrah Poling (FK).
.
Game 2: Don Ayres d. Osolo, Sunday
Game 3 (final): Floyds Knobs 6, Don Ayres 2, Sunday
.
FINAL: FLOYDS KNOBS 6, DON AYRES 2
Don Ayres 011 000 — 2 2 1
FKCC 310 02X — 6 5 0
W — Hill. L — Lydia F.
.