LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: FKCC trying to reclaim state title

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Star team will try to get back on the state title track this weekend.
Between 2017 and 2019 FKCC won three straight state championships, and one Central Region crown, before the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19. Then last year FKCC fell one win shy of another title, losing in heart-breaking fashion in the state championship game. A two-out, RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Zionsville a 1-0 win over Floyds Knobs.
FKCC begins its quest for another state title Saturday on its home field, which is hosting the six-team, modified double-elimination tournament.
“We have a really good shot to win it, but you never know how the cards fall,” Floyds Knobs manager Chris Redden said.
Action is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon when District 7 champion Broad Ripple faces District 12 winner Artesian. FKCC, which received a bye, will face the winner of that game at 11 a.m. Saturday, following the 9 a.m. opening ceremonies.
Defending state champ Zionsville is on the opposite side of the bracket. It will take on Don Ayers at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The winner of that game will meet Chet Waggoner at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.
FKCC rolled to the District 5 Tournament title, outscoring host New Albany 27-1 over two games to capture the best-of-three series.
Floyds Knobs relies heavily on its pitching.
In the district final, Aubrey Duckworth picked up the win in the circle while Lucy Isaacs closed out the game.
“We have about five pitchers on our team, which is healthy,” Redden said after that game. “We can change things up quite a bit based on what we’re doing.”
In addition to Duckworth and Isaacs, Redden said he could also use Maddison Ising and Emma Warren in the circle.
Duckworth, Maya Brogan and Emory Hegedus are holdovers from last year’s squad.
The rest of the roster includes Natalie Curtis, Kynlee Howell, Shealee Kerley, Addison Marcum, Alaina Payne, Lindsay Platt and Adyson Rohmann.
“We have all the tangibles,” Redden said.
The winner of the state tourney advances to the Central Region Tournament, which will be July 25-29 Whitestown.