LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: FKCC wins 2 games

PENDLETON — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Star team rolled to two victories in the Central Region Tournament on Friday. 

LaineyWeber.jpg

Lainey Weber

FKCC mauled Missouri 33-0 in four innings its first game before blanking Ohio 30-0 in its second. Both were elimination contests in the seven-team modified, double-elim tourney.

Against Missouri, Lainey Weber tossed an abbreviated perfect game. Over the four innings, she struck out eight. 

AddisonMarcum.jpg

Addison Marcum

At the plate in that game, Claire Belcher and Lily Philpott both homered while Kendall Maher tripled. Also for FKCC, Addison Marcum doubled twice while Emory Hegedus and Charley Allgeier had one double apiece. 

Floyds Knobs, now a final-four team, will face Illinois at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in yet another elimination game. 

JUNIOR LEAGUE CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT

At Legends Field, Pendleton Heights High School 

Game 1: Kentucky 14, Iowa 1, Thursday

Game 2: Illinois 11, Missouri 1, Thursday

Game 3: Michigan 15, Floyds Knobs 5, Thursday

Game 4: Kentucky 18, Ohio 3, Friday

Game 5: Michigan 15, Illinois 1, Friday

Game 6: Floyds Knobs 33, Missouri 0, Friday

EmoryHegedus head shot

Emory Hegedus

Game 7: Illinois 7, Iowa 4, Friday

Game 8: Floyds Knobs 30, Ohio 0, Friday

Game 9: Kentucky vs. Michigan, 10 a.m. Saturday

Game 10: Illinois vs. FKCC, 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 3 p.m. Saturday

Game 12 (final): Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. Sunday 

