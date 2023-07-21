LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: FKCC wins 2 games

PENDLETON — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Star team rolled to two victories in the Central Region Tournament on Friday.
FKCC mauled Missouri 33-0 in four innings its first game before blanking Ohio 30-0 in its second. Both were elimination contests in the seven-team modified, double-elim tourney.
Against Missouri, Lainey Weber tossed an abbreviated perfect game. Over the four innings, she struck out eight.
At the plate in that game, Claire Belcher and Lily Philpott both homered while Kendall Maher tripled. Also for FKCC, Addison Marcum doubled twice while Emory Hegedus and Charley Allgeier had one double apiece.
Floyds Knobs, now a final-four team, will face Illinois at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in yet another elimination game.
.
JUNIOR LEAGUE CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
At Legends Field, Pendleton Heights High School
Game 1: Kentucky 14, Iowa 1, Thursday
Game 2: Illinois 11, Missouri 1, Thursday
Game 3: Michigan 15, Floyds Knobs 5, Thursday
Game 4: Kentucky 18, Ohio 3, Friday
Game 5: Michigan 15, Illinois 1, Friday
Game 6: Floyds Knobs 33, Missouri 0, Friday
Game 7: Illinois 7, Iowa 4, Friday
Game 8: Floyds Knobs 30, Ohio 0, Friday
Game 9: Kentucky vs. Michigan, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 10: Illinois vs. FKCC, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 3 p.m. Saturday
Game 12 (final): Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. Sunday