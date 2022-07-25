WHITESTOWN — Floyds Knobs lost a heartbreaker in its first game of the Central Region Tournament.
Central Iowa Little League rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a 3-2 triumph over Floyds Knobs on Monday afternoon.
Floyds Knobs will try to stay alive in the nine-team, modified double-elimination tourney at 2 p.m. today, when it faces Nebraska in a loser-goes-home game.
The championship is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
Monday’s game was scoreless until the top of the third inning.
That’s when Lucy Isaacs and Aubrey Duckworth were issued back-to-back walks to start the frame.
Then, after a pop out and a strikeout, Adyson Rohmann reached on an Iowa error to load the bases and bring up Addison Marcum.
The second pitch to Marcum was a wild one, which allowed Isaacs to score and Duckworth and Rohmann to each move up a base.
With a 2-1 count, Marcum singled to score Duckworth to make it 2-0 Floyds Knobs.
The next batter grounded out, though, to end the rally.
It remained 2-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Iowa had three straight hits — including two doubles — with two outs.
After inducing a groundout to start the frame, Duckworth walked Amelia Kelsick before striking out Ava Fjelland.
That’s when things went south for Floyds Knobs.
First, Iowa’s Olivia Wacha doubled to move Kelsick to third.
Zoe Wilson followed with a single, on a 3-2 pitch, that scored Kelsick and moved Wacha to third.
The next hitter, Rylee Schmidt, doubled to center field to score Wacha with the tying run and Wilson with the winning run.
Floyds Knobs finished with only two hits — singles by Marcum and Kynlee Howell — in the loss.
In defeat, Duckworth allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out eight.
.
CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
Monday’s game at Central Region Complex, Whitestown
IOWA 3, FLOYDS KNOBS 2
Floyds Knobs 002 000 — 2 2 0
Iowa 000 003 — 3 6 2
W — Rylee Schmidt. L — Aubrey Duckworth. 2B — Olivia Wacha (Iowa), Schmidt (Iowa), Reese Smithey (Iowa).
