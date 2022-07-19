LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs falls in final

FLOYDS KNOBS — Zionsville scored four unanswered runs — and five of the last six — en route to a 7-3 victory over Floyds Knobs in the Minor League state championship game Tuesday night.
The contest was tied 2-all after the first inning before Zionsville tallied three runs in the top of the second inning and another in the third. Floyds Knobs answered with one of its own in the bottom of the third, but that was all it got. Zionsville added an insurance run in the sixth en route to the state title.
“We knew coming in that they were going to be aggressive and swing the bats, and we came out and did the same thing,” Floyds Knobs manager Svend Jansen said. “A few mistakes in the field cost us early in that second inning, but bottom line — we’ve got to hit the ball.”
Floyds Knobs mustered only three singles in defeat.
“Credit to (Zionsville’s) pitcher, she did a heck of a job all tournament long,” Jansen said. “She hit her spots, threw strikes when she needed to.”
Ollie Casteel led Floyds Knobs at the plate with one of its three hits and she also scored a run.
Zionsville defeated Floyds Knobs 13-1 in four innings Monday in a winners’ bracket contest before the hosts earned a rematch with a 1-0 win over defending state champ Chet Waggoner in an elimination game on Monday night.
“At the end of the day, bottom line, I couldn’t be prouder of this group,” Jansen said. “They represented this town with class, represented this community and they gave me everything I asked of them. As a coach that’s all you can really ask for is for a team to lay it all out on the line, and they did. ... From my standpoint they did everything I could ask for in a team. As we move forward I have a feeling we’re going to run into that team again, but that’s what you want. You’ve got to beat the best. All the credit to Zionsville, they did a great job and we came up a little short.
“These girls are going to play softball for a long time. I was just very, very proud of the way they grew as a team over the last six-plus weeks and came together as a group. We left here not a group of 14, but a team of one. It was a pleasure to coach them and I was honored to be a part of it.”
MINOR LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s final at Floyds Knobs Community Club
ZIONSVILLE 7, FLOYDS KNOBS 3
Zionsville 231 001 — 7 7 3
Floyds Knobs 201 000 — 3 3 3
W — Claire S. L — Cadence Jansen.