LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs gets a shot at redemption against Zionsville

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Major League All-Star team will get a shot at double redemption today.
It will face Zionsville at 5:30 p.m. late Tuesday afternoon in the state championship game at Floyds Knobs Community Club.
The contest will be a rematch of last year’s state final, which Zionsville won 1-0, as well as a Monday semifinal, which Zionsville also won 8-4.
After Monday’s loss to Zionsville, host Floyds Knobs bounced back with a big 20-2 three-inning triumph over Chet Waggoner later in the night to earn a berth in the final.
Tonight’s game will be a winner-take-all final.
“I feel comfortable about where we’re at and what we’re capable of,” Floyds Knobs manger Chris Redden said following his team’s victory over Chet Waggoner.
Floyds Knobs was victorious in its first game of the six-team, modified double-elimination tournament thanks to a 22-0 triumph over Broad Ripple on Saturday morning. It was then supposed to face Zionsville on Sunday afternoon, but that game was postponed by rain until Monday evening.
In that contest Zionsville built a 5-0 lead before Floyds Knobs rallied in the bottom of the third.
After quickly loading the bases, Floyds Knobs got on the scoreboard when Aubrey Duckworth came through with a two-RBI single up the middle.
A short time later Shealee Kerley’s sacrifice fly pulled Floyds Knobs within 5-3. That was as close as it would get, though.
In the nightcap, Floyds Knobs made quick work of Chet Waggoner.
“That first game was just not our game, there wasn’t a single thing that went right for us at all,” Redden said. “And then you see we come out here in the second game and play like we’re supposed to play and we start racking’em up. But that’s why you play the game.”
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the Central Region Tournament, which is scheduled for July 25-29 at Whitestown.
“I think we know what we need to do to get it done, it’s just whether the girls show up mentally to play the game like we’re supposed to,” Redden said.