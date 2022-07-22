Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE...Clark County in southern Indiana. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. &&