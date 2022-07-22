FLOYDS KNOBS — Fresh off a state championship, the Floyds Knobs Major All-Star team begins its quest for a regional title next week.
Floyds will face the state champion from Iowa at 1 p.m. Monday in the second game of the nine-team, modified double-elimination Central Region Tournament at the Little League Central Region Complex in Whitestown.
If Floyds Knobs wins that game it will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday. If it loses its first contest, it would play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The championship is scheduled for 2 p.m. next Friday.
What will it take for Floyds Knobs to hold the regional banner (which it did in 2017) at the end of next week?
“Hits and lock-down defense,” Floyds Knobs All-Star Aubrey Duckworth said after her team topped Zionsville 12-7 Tuesday night in the state championship game at Floyds Knobs Community Club.
“Errors are always the key,” Floyds Knobs manager Chris Redden added. “If you can prevent errors and you can hit the ball and you have good pitching, those three combinations, you’ll win most of your games, especially at this level.”
Floyds Knobs committed three errors (compared to eight by Zionsville) in the state final. Two of those came in the bottom of the sixth inning, prompting Redden to make a quick trip to the pitching circle.
“Girls lose their confidence a little bit (sometimes), so you just build them back up and tell them, ‘One play doesn’t define you, your attitude does. So pick it up, put a smile on your face and let’s win the next battle,’” he recalled after the game. “That’s what the girls did all day long. They fought for everything.”
Floyd Knobs fought hard at the plate during the state tournament, hitting a combined .509.
Emory Hegedus, one of three holdovers from last year’s All-Star team, led the way. She batted .714 (10-for-14) with two doubles, a triple and nine RBIs while scoring eight runs.
Duckworth, another holdover (Maya Brogan is the other), hit .667 (10-for-15) with two doubles, two triples and seven RBIs while scoring five times.
Adyson Rohmann wasn’t far behind those two. She batted .600 with two doubles, two triples and five RBIs while touching home eight times.
In the circle, the pitching staff is led by Duckworth, Lucy Isaacs, Emma Warren and Maddison Ising.
Duckworth, a left-hander, started three of the four state-tournament games
“Aubrey doesn’t get a lot of credit because she starts most of them and then some of the other girls finish it,” Redden said. “But Aubrey did a lion’s share of the work with her bat and her pitching.”
Isaacs also threw in three games, two in relief, while Warren closed out two contests, including the state championship game. Warren usually gives teams a different look.
“Emma pitches a good 10 mile an hour less, maybe, than the other girls,” Redden said. “And (Zionsville) struggled to hit that. Then on top of that, she was pitching changeups — I think she pitched one fastball.”
The rest of the roster includes Natalie Curtis, Kynlee Howell, Shealee Kerley, Addison Marcum, Alaina Payne and Lindsay Platt.
“All in all we’re pretty solid on bunting, base-stealing and aggressive base-running — we’re just a really good team,” Redden said after the state championship game. “Because we have 13 we don’t have to play everybody, we just have to bat them. Some of those girls didn’t get to play in this game, but they were on the bench cheering their team on and chanting. There was a lot of positive energy and that’s what we needed.”
Redden is hoping for more of that next week.
