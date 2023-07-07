FK5.jpg (copy)

Floyds Knobs Major All-Star Emory Hegedus is all smiles during her team’s 12-7 win over Zionsville in last year’s state championship game at Floyds Knobs Community Club. Hegedus is a member of FKCC’s Junior League All-Star team that will begin play Sunday in the state tourney at Fort Wayne.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Stars begin their quest for a state championship Sunday.

FKCC will face Middlebury at 11 a.m. in the first game of the six-team, modified double-elimination Junior League State Tournament at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne.

“FKCC hasn’t done a Junior League in five, or more, years,” head coach Chris Redden said. “This team is made up of many of last year’s Major team and some girls from other districts.” 

The team is comprised of Addison Marcum, Lily Philpott, Lainey Weber, Kynlee Howell, Emory Hegedus, Aubrey Duckworth, Emma Warren, Lindsay Platt, Alayna Kolish, Kendall Maher, Charley Allgeier and Claire Belcher.

Marcum, Howell, Hegedus, Duckworth, Warren and Platt all played on the FKCC Major team that won the District 5 and state tournaments before falling 4-3 to Daniel Boone (Mo.) Little League in the Central Region Tournament final last year. 

Assisting Hedden once again are Jeff Hegedus and Robert Duckworth.

.

2023 JUNIOR LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT

At World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne

Game 1: Floyds Knobs vs. Middlebury, 11 a.m. Sunday

Game 2: Osolo vs. South Newton, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 3: Franklin vs. Game 1 winner, 3:45 p.m. Sunday

Game 4: DeMotte vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9 a.m. Monday

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 11:15 a.m. Monday

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1:30 p.m. Monday

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:45 p.m. Monday

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11 a.m. Tuesday

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Tags

Trending Video