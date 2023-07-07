The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Stars begin their quest for a state championship Sunday.
FKCC will face Middlebury at 11 a.m. in the first game of the six-team, modified double-elimination Junior League State Tournament at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne.
“FKCC hasn’t done a Junior League in five, or more, years,” head coach Chris Redden said. “This team is made up of many of last year’s Major team and some girls from other districts.”
The team is comprised of Addison Marcum, Lily Philpott, Lainey Weber, Kynlee Howell, Emory Hegedus, Aubrey Duckworth, Emma Warren, Lindsay Platt, Alayna Kolish, Kendall Maher, Charley Allgeier and Claire Belcher.
Marcum, Howell, Hegedus, Duckworth, Warren and Platt all played on the FKCC Major team that won the District 5 and state tournaments before falling 4-3 to Daniel Boone (Mo.) Little League in the Central Region Tournament final last year.
Assisting Hedden once again are Jeff Hegedus and Robert Duckworth.
.
2023 JUNIOR LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
At World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne
Game 1: Floyds Knobs vs. Middlebury, 11 a.m. Sunday
Game 2: Osolo vs. South Newton, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 3: Franklin vs. Game 1 winner, 3:45 p.m. Sunday
Game 4: DeMotte vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9 a.m. Monday
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 11:15 a.m. Monday
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1:30 p.m. Monday
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3:45 p.m. Monday
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 11 a.m. Tuesday
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.