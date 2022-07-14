FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Minor League All-Star team is hoping homefield has its advantages.
That’s because the Minor League All-Stars, like their Major counterparts, are hosting the State Tournament, which begins today and concludes Monday afternoon, at Floyds Knobs Community Club.
“This is our field and we have to defend our field,” All-Star Caroline Bennington said earlier this week.
Floyds Knobs will face Speedway at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in the first game of the six-team, modified double-elimination tournament. If Floyds Knobs wins today it will take on New Castle at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.
“I’m really excited. We’ve worked really hard for this all through the summer,” Floyds Knobs All-Star Cadence Jansen said.
Bennington and Jansen are two of four holdovers from the team that saw FKCC’s streak of four straight 10U state titles snapped last season with a 10-5 loss to Zionsville in the semifinals.
“We need to go into this not thinking this is going to be an easy thing, we need to play our hardest and try our best,” Jansen said.
FKCC was in good shape in last year’s state tourney until ace pitcher Macy Lowe suffered a fractured hand.
This year’s ace in the circle is 9-year-old Briley Mercer.
“She didn’t allow a run all through the district (tournament) — I don’t think a runner got past second base on her,” Floyds Knobs manager Svend Jansen said. “She’s just a very, very consistent pitcher — in terms of she hits her spots, knows when to change speeds and can really keep a team off-balance.”
In addition to Bennington and Jansen, Lily Oster and Sam Prifogle are the other returnees from last year’s squad.
“I’m super-excited and I think we’re going to do really well here,” Prifogle said.
Zionsville and reigning state champion Chet Waggoner, which FKCC beat in an earlier state-tourney game last year, are both on the opposite side of the bracket from the title-seeking hosts.
“It’s going to take hard work and determination (to win),” Oster said.
“We have to make sure we’re hitting the ball and making the plays behind the pitcher when we’re in the field,” Prifogle added.
The roster also includes Stella Bibelhauser, Audrey Brutscher, Ollie Casteel, Bristol Cranmer, Brooklynn Lewis, Cameron Massey, Finley Poling, Livy Stackhouse and Naomi Wathen.
“They get along well off the field and they get together great on the field,” Svend Jansen said. “It’s a team that’s not one kid, there’s 14 of’em and I think they pride themselves in that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.