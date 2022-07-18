LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs Minor League All-Stars survive and advance

FLOYDS KNOBS — Survive and advance.
That’s just what the Floyds Knobs Minor League All-Star team did Monday night.
Faced with elimination, Floyds Knobs edged defending champ Chet Waggoner 1-0 to earn a spot in Tuesday afternoon’s state title game.
Floyds Knobs will face Zionsville at 5:30 p.m. at Floyds Knobs Community Club.
Zionsville defeated Floyds Knobs 13-1 in four innings in a winners’ bracket game Monday evening before the hosts rebounded to edge Chet Waggoner by the slimmest of margins.
“When we started practice back in June, our goal was to be here — playing for a state title,” Floyds Knobs manager Svend Jansen said. “I just told’em right now, ‘Be happy that we got here, but we don’t want to just to settle for that.’”
After winning its first game of the tourney 17-0 over Speedway on Friday evening, Floyds Knobs downed New Castle 12-2 over five innings Saturday.
Caroline Bennington led Floyds Knobs' 11-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double while scoring a run. Ollie Casteel added two hits, walked twice and touched home three times. Cadence Jansen and Naomi Wathen added one hit apiece while both drove in two runs and touched home twice.
In Monday’s first game, a rematch of a state semifinal from last year that Zionsville also won, the visitors scored seven runs in the second inning, two in the third and four in the fourth to end the game early.
"Zionsville took us out pretty good," said Jansen, whose team committed six errors in the loss. "They hit the ball, made some plays and we made a lot of mistakes in the field that cost us. They had all the momentum and the energy and it just stuck for the whole game."
The nightcap (a.k.a. the losers’ bracket final) was a pitchers’ duel.
The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when Floyds Knobs’ Finley Poling legged out a single. She then stole second before advancing to third on a wild pitch. A short time later, Poling scored the eventual winning run on another wild pitch.
That proved to be just enough for Floyds Knobs starting pitcher Briley Mercer, who allowed only two hits while striking out seven en route to the victory.
On the flip side, Mercer’s counterpart allowed three hits while walking six and striking out 13.
“They’ve really got a heck of a pitcher, she was throwing hard,” Jansen said. “Our girls struggled at first, but I think that second time through (the lineup) we started to time her up a little bit and put some balls in play and put some pressure on them.”
However because she pitched over seven innings on the day, Mercer won’t be able to pitch in today’s state final.
“We’ll come out tomorrow and roll the ball out there,” Jansen said. “It’s one-game-take-all ... these are the games you want to play in. For me as a coach, I’m just excited I get to coach one more game.
“We’re excited for the game, we’re excited to be there and we’re excited for the girls. It’s awesome.”
.
MINOR LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
At Floyds Knobs Community Club
Saturday's winners' bracket game
FLOYDS KNOBS 12, NEW CASTLE 2
New Castle 000 20 — 2 2 2
Floyds Knobs 311 52 — 12 11 2
W — Briley Mercer. 2B — Caroline Bennington (FK), Brooklynn Lewis (FK).
.
Monday's winners' bracket game
ZIONSVILLE 13, FLOYDS KNOBS 1
Zionsville 072 4 — 13 12 1
Floyds Knobs 001 0 — 1 4 6
W — Claire S. L — Mercer. 3B — Sophia S. (Z).
.
Monday's losers' bracket final
FLOYDS KNOBS 1, CHET WAGGONER 0
Floyds Knobs 000 010 — 1 3 1
Chet Waggoner 000 000 — 0 2 0
W — Mercer. L — Madelyn L. 2B — Lyra (CW).