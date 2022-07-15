LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs Minor League wins state opener

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Minor League All-Star team began its quest for a state title in impressive fashion.
Floyds Knobs blanked Speedway 17-0 in three innings Friday in the first game of the state tournament at Floyds Knobs Community Club.
“It’s the first step. We’ve got three more games that we need to win (if we want to win state),” Floyds Knobs manager Svend Jansen said. “We’ve been telling the girls since the very start of practice that it’s one game at a time. I know that’s a cliche, but it’s true and we try to treat everything that way.”
Floyds Knobs will face New Castle at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in a winners’ bracket game in the six-team, modified double-elimination tournament.
“We know that they’re a very good team, they’ve won their district and their section, so we’ve got to come out and throw strikes and hit the ball, just like we did (Friday). If we hit the ball and we throw strikes we’re going to be tough to beat.”
Against Speedway, Floyds Knobs tallied 12 hits and benefitted from nine walks while a pair of pitchers — Briley Mercer and Cadence Jansen — combined for a no-hitter.
At the plate Caroline Bennington, Sam Prifogle, Ollie Casteel and Cadence Jansen — the first four hitters in Floyds Knobs’ lineup — tallied two hits apiece. Bennington went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while scoring three times. Prifogle was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI while touching home twice. Casteel went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while scoring twice. Jansen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs while touching home twice.
Additionally, Livy Stackhouse went 1-for-1 with a triple and drove in four runs while walking twice and scoring twice. Lily Oster added a pair of RBIs.
Floyds Knobs also stole six bases, led by Bristol Cranmer’s two.
In the circle, Mercer walked one while fanning four over the first two innings to pick up the win. Jansen came on in the third and walked one while striking out the side.
.
MINOR LEAGUE STATE TOURNAMENT
First-round game
Friday at Floyds Knobs Community Club
FLOYDS KNOBS 17, SPEEDWAY 0
Speedway 000 — 0 0 1
Floyds Knobs (10)70 — 17 12 0
W — Briley Mercer. 2B — Cameron Massey (FK), Caroline Bennington (FK). 3B — Livy Stackhouse (FK), Sam Prifogle (FK).