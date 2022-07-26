LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs stays alive with 2-1 win

WHITESTOWN — Aubrey Duckworth’s big hit and Emma Warren’s perfect relief effort kept the Floyds Knobs Major All-Stars alive in the Central Region Tournament on Tuesday.
Duckworth’s two-out, RBI-double in the top of the fifth inning broke a tie and lifted Floyds Knobs to a 2-1 triumph over Nebraska’s Keystone Little League in a loser-goes-home game of the nine-team, modified double-elimination tourney at the Central Region Complex in Whitestown.
Meanwhile in the pitching circle, Warren and Lucy Isaacs combined for a one-hitter to help their team to victory.
Floyds Knobs will face the state champion from Michigan at 1 p.m. this afternoon in another elimination contest.
On Tuesday, Floyds Knobs bounced back from Monday’s first-round 3-2 loss to Central Iowa.
The visiting team for the second straight day, Floyds Knobs struck first.
In the top of the second inning, Adyson Rohmann hit a one-out triple to center field. She scored moments later on a wild pitch to put Floyds Knobs up 1-0.
Keystone (Neb.) evened the score in the bottom of the third.
Isaacs, Floyds Knobs’ starter, walked Temperance Bartlett to start the frame. Bartlett advanced to second on an error, then third on a fielder’s choice. She scored the tying run on Evie Wolff’s RBI-single.
That brought on Warren, who escaped a bases-loaded jam. First, she induced the first two batters she faced to hit into fielder’s choices (both of those outs were force plays at home) before getting an inning-ending groundout.
The game remained tied until the top of the fifth.
That’s when leadoff hitter Lindsay Platt singled with two outs, stole second and scored on Duckworth’s double to left field.
That was enough for Warren, who picked up the win. She retired all 12 batters (one by strikeout) she faced in four perfect innings of relief.
Duckworth and Rohmann had two hits apiece to lead Floyds Knobs’ five-hit attack.
In defeat, Keystone starting pitcher Aubrey Burdorf allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out nine.
.
CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s elimination game
At Central Region Complex, Whitestown
FLOYDS KNOBS 2, NEBRASKA 1
Floyds Knobs 010 010 — 2 5 1
Nebraska 001 000 — 1 1 1
W — Emma Warren. L — Aubrey Burdorf. 2B — Aubrey Duckworth (FK). 3B — Adyson Rohmann (FK).