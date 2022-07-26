LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs stays alive with 2-1 win

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble, Washington and Woodford. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Recent heavy rainfall, combined with locally heavy rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible through Wednesday evening could lead to Flash Flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&