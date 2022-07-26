 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following
counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,
Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,
Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark,
Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson,
Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson,
Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble,
Washington and Woodford.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent heavy rainfall, combined with locally heavy rainfall
amounts of 2 to 3 inches possible through Wednesday evening
could lead to Flash Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&
featured

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs stays alive with 2-1 win

EmmaWarren.jpg

Floyds Knobs Major All-Star Emma Warren threw four perfect innings of relief to help her team to a 2-1 win over Keystone (Neb.) Little League in an elimination game of the Central Region Tournament on Tuesday in Whitestown. Floyds Knobs will face the state champ from Michigan at 1 p.m. this afternoon in another elimination game. 

WHITESTOWN — Aubrey Duckworth’s big hit and Emma Warren’s perfect relief effort kept the Floyds Knobs Major All-Stars alive in the Central Region Tournament on Tuesday.

Duckworth’s two-out, RBI-double in the top of the fifth inning broke a tie and lifted Floyds Knobs to a 2-1 triumph over Nebraska’s Keystone Little League in a loser-goes-home game of the nine-team, modified double-elimination tourney at the Central Region Complex in Whitestown.

Meanwhile in the pitching circle, Warren and Lucy Isaacs combined for a one-hitter to help their team to victory.

Floyds Knobs will face the state champion from Michigan at 1 p.m. this afternoon in another elimination contest.

On Tuesday, Floyds Knobs bounced back from Monday’s first-round 3-2 loss to Central Iowa.

The visiting team for the second straight day, Floyds Knobs struck first.

In the top of the second inning, Adyson Rohmann hit a one-out triple to center field. She scored moments later on a wild pitch to put Floyds Knobs up 1-0.

ADuck.jpg

Floyds Knobs Major All-Star Aubrey Duckworth’s two-out, RBI-double in the top of the fifth inning lifted her team to a 2-1 win over Keystone (Neb.) in an elimination game of the Central Region Tournament on Tuesday in Whitestown.

Keystone (Neb.) evened the score in the bottom of the third.

Isaacs, Floyds Knobs’ starter, walked Temperance Bartlett to start the frame. Bartlett advanced to second on an error, then third on a fielder’s choice. She scored the tying run on Evie Wolff’s RBI-single.

That brought on Warren, who escaped a bases-loaded jam. First, she induced the first two batters she faced to hit into fielder’s choices (both of those outs were force plays at home) before getting an inning-ending groundout.

The game remained tied until the top of the fifth.

That’s when leadoff hitter Lindsay Platt singled with two outs, stole second and scored on Duckworth’s double to left field.

That was enough for Warren, who picked up the win. She retired all 12 batters (one by strikeout) she faced in four perfect innings of relief.

Isaacs.jpg

Floyds Knobs All-Star Lucy Isaacs combined with Emma Warren for a one-hitter in their team’s 2-1 triumph over Keystone (Neb.) Little League on Tuesday.

Duckworth and Rohmann had two hits apiece to lead Floyds Knobs’ five-hit attack.

In defeat, Keystone starting pitcher Aubrey Burdorf allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out nine.

.

CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s elimination game

At Central Region Complex, Whitestown

FLOYDS KNOBS 2, NEBRASKA 1

Floyds Knobs 010 010 — 2 5 1

Nebraska       001 000 — 1 1 1

W — Emma Warren. L — Aubrey Burdorf. 2B — Aubrey Duckworth (FK). 3B — Adyson Rohmann (FK).

Tags

Trending Video