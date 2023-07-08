NEW ALBANY — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Minor All-Stars capped off an unbeaten run to the District 5 Tournament title Friday night.
FKCC blanked New Albany 10-0 in the championship game at New Albany Little League.
Floyds Knobs advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled to start July 13 in Roselawn.
FKCC outscored its opponents 31-0 over its three tourney games.
"Our hitting really got us there," FKCC All-Star Reese Carroll said.
Floyds Knobs is comprised of Carroll, Izzy Campbell, Kye Despain, Dru Drummond, Kara Edwards, Maddie Hill, Alyvia Kolish, Maeli Miller, Farrah Poling, Taylor Prifogle, Kylie Ramsey and Anni Voll.
.
MINOR SOFTBALL DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
All games at New Albany Little League
Game 1: New Albany 14, Jeff/GRC 0
Game 2: Floyds Knobs 18, Charlestown 0
Game 3: New Albany 14, Silver Creek 3
Game 4: Charlestown 20, Jeff/GRC 5
Game 5: Floyds Knobs 3, New Albany 0
Game 6: Silver Creek 14, Charlestown 4
Game 7: New Albany 5, Silver Creek 1
Game 8 (final): Floyds Knobs 10, New Albany 0, Friday
*FKCC advances to state tournament, which begins July 13 in Roselawn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.