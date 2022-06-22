NEW ALBANY — An 11-run fourth inning propelled Floyds Knobs to another District 5 Tournament title Wednesday night.
Leading 6-1 through three frames, Floyds Knobs erupted for one less than a dozen runs en route to a 17-1 win over New Albany in the best-of-three district final at New Albany Little League.
“Hitting’s kind of contagious,” Floyds Knobs manager Chris Redden said. “The first few innings we didn’t start out that well, but you notice once we started hitting it’s contagious, the girls start hitting the ball.”
That victory, coupled with a 10-0 triumph over New Albany in Monday night’s first game of the series, gave Floyds Knobs the championship banner.
Floyds Knobs advances to the State Tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 15 on its home field.
“That’s a good thing for us,” Redden said.
Wednesday night, Floyds Knobs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to runs from Kynlee Howell and Emory Hegedus. Adyson Rohmann drove in Howell with the first run of the game.
New Albany starter Jaycie Dunn held Floyds Knobs scoreless in the second inning. The visitors broke through for four runs in the third before breaking the game open in the fourth.
“No discredit to them, but their best pitcher was injured,” Redden said of New Albany. “So that hurt them quite a bit.”
Floyds Knobs’ big inning was bolstered by a pair of strong pitching performances from Aubrey Duckworth and Lucy Isaacs.
Duckworth threw the first three frames, allowing only one run. Isaacs came on in the bottom of the fourth and retired New Albany in order to finish off the game.
12U ALL-STARS DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At New Albany Little League
Best-of-three series
Game 1 (Monday): Floyds Knobs 10, New Albany 0
Game 2 (Wednesday): Floyds Knobs 17, New Albany 1
Floyds Knobs wins series 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.