...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT TODAY...
The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert for today.
Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups
include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other
breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease.
People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor
activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate
pollution.
For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
The Floyds Knobs Community Club Major team poses for pictures after beating Jeff/GRC 15-0 in the District 5 Tournament final Friday night at New Albany Little League. FKCC advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 14 in New Castle.
Photos by Josh Cook | News and Tribune
Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Star Rylan Sprigler makes contact at the plate Friday night during FKCC’s 15-0 win over Jeff/GRC in the District 5 Tournament final at New Albany Little League.
Josh Cook | News and Tribune
Jeff/GRC Major All-Star Reagan Phelps prepares to deliver a pitch during Floyds Knobs Community Club’s 15-0 win in the District 5 Tournament final at New Albany Little League on Friday night.
Josh Cook | News and Tribune
Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Star Maddie Ising delivers a pitch Friday night during FKCC’s 15-0 win over Jeff/GRC in the District 5 Tournament final at New Albany Little League.
Josh Cook | News and Tribune
featured
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs wins another District 5 tourney
JOSH COOK
JOSH.COOK@NEWSANDTRIBUNE.COM
NEW ALBANY — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Stars rolled to another district title Friday night.
FKCC clipped Jeff/GRC 15-0 in the second game of the best-of-3 series to win the District 5 Tournament at New Albany Little League.
Floyds Knobs advances to the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin July 14 in New Castle.
FKCC defeated Jeff/GRC 16-0 Wednesday in the first contest of the two-team tourney.
“I think (the key) was just really having really good defense and having good hitting also, that was a big part of it,” FKCC’s Maddie Ising said.
Ising closed out Friday’s victory in the circle for Floyds Knobs.
“Maddie did a good pitching at the end of the game, she closed it out for all of us,” FKCC All-Star Karlee Klotz said.
Now it’s on to the state tourney, where the goal is simple.
“To win state and move on to regionals,” FKCC All-Star Maddie Oster said.