Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect from 7 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their
exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Jeff/GRC outlasts Charlestown for win

NEW ALBANY — Jeff/GRC held off Charlestown — in a heart-stopping finish — for the Junior Softball District 5 Tournament title Thursday night.

Leading 10-9 with the bases loaded and two outs in the final frame, Jeff/GRC pitcher Aaliyah Watts induced a ground ball in front of the circle. She quickly picked it up and threw to home plate for the final out to preserve her team’s one-run triumph at New Albany Little League.

WhitneyH.jpg

Charlestown All-Star Whitney Hubert prepares to throw a pitch during Thursday night’s District 5 Tournament final at New Albany Little League.

“I’m proud of these girls,” Jeff/GRC coach Jesse Pennington said. “They worked hard for it.

“They’ve come a long way from last year. They weren’t even going to be able to play this year, because they didn’t have a coach and my daughter (Emma) volunteered me. I can’t be more proud of these girls and how hard they worked to get where they’re at.”

Jeff/GRC advances to the State Tournament, which will be played July 15-18 at a to-be-determined site.

Jeff and Charlestown split a pair of games Tuesday night to force a winner-take-all final in the best-of-three series.

Thursday night’s final was a back-and-forth battle.

MeganP.jpg

Charlestown manager Megan Paschal gives some words of encouragement to one of her players during the final frame of Thursday night's Junior Softball District 5 Tournament final at New Albany Little League. 

Charlestown — sparked by Whitney Hubert’s leadoff triple — sent 10 to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the first inning.

Not to be outdone, Jeff/GRC sent 14 to the dish and plated eight in the bottom of the frame.

Jeff led 10-7 in the last inning before Charlestown tallied two to get within one.

That, though, set up Watts to get the final out.

“The pitcher, Aaliyah, she’s definitely going places,” Pennington said. “I’m proud of her. I’m proud of all of’em.”

.

INDIANA JUNIOR DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

At New Albany Little League, Field 5

Game 1 (Tuesday): Jeff/GRC d. Charlestown

Game 2 (Tuesday): Charlestown d. Jeff/GRC

Game 3 (Thursday): Jeff/GRC 10, Charlestown 9

*Jeff/GRC advances to State Tournament.

Makayla.jpg

Jeff/GRC All-Star Makayla Robinson (9) beats out an infield single on a close play at first during Thursday night’s District 5 Tournament final at New Albany Little League.

