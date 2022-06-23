LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Jeff/GRC outlasts Charlestown for win

NEW ALBANY — Jeff/GRC held off Charlestown — in a heart-stopping finish — for the Junior Softball District 5 Tournament title Thursday night.
Leading 10-9 with the bases loaded and two outs in the final frame, Jeff/GRC pitcher Aaliyah Watts induced a ground ball in front of the circle. She quickly picked it up and threw to home plate for the final out to preserve her team’s one-run triumph at New Albany Little League.
“I’m proud of these girls,” Jeff/GRC coach Jesse Pennington said. “They worked hard for it.
“They’ve come a long way from last year. They weren’t even going to be able to play this year, because they didn’t have a coach and my daughter (Emma) volunteered me. I can’t be more proud of these girls and how hard they worked to get where they’re at.”
Jeff/GRC advances to the State Tournament, which will be played July 15-18 at a to-be-determined site.
Jeff and Charlestown split a pair of games Tuesday night to force a winner-take-all final in the best-of-three series.
Thursday night’s final was a back-and-forth battle.
Charlestown — sparked by Whitney Hubert’s leadoff triple — sent 10 to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the first inning.
Not to be outdone, Jeff/GRC sent 14 to the dish and plated eight in the bottom of the frame.
Jeff led 10-7 in the last inning before Charlestown tallied two to get within one.
That, though, set up Watts to get the final out.
“The pitcher, Aaliyah, she’s definitely going places,” Pennington said. “I’m proud of her. I’m proud of all of’em.”
.
INDIANA JUNIOR DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At New Albany Little League, Field 5
Game 1 (Tuesday): Jeff/GRC d. Charlestown
Game 2 (Tuesday): Charlestown d. Jeff/GRC
Game 3 (Thursday): Jeff/GRC 10, Charlestown 9
*Jeff/GRC advances to State Tournament.