LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: FKCC Major & Minor All-Stars win

NEW CASTLE — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Major All-Star team rolled to victory in its state-tournament opener Friday.
FKCC blanked Ben Davis 15-0 in three innings in its first game of the seven-team, modified double-elimination tourney at New Castle Softball Little League.
Belle Stiles led Floyds Knobs at the plate, going 2-for-2 while touching home twice. Additionally, Cadence Jansen doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Rylan Sprigler, Natalie Curtis and Maddie Ising each also touched home twice.
In the circle, Ising and Stiles combined for a no-hitter. Stiles walked one and struck out six in two innings while Ising fanned three in one frame.
FKCC is scheduled to face Zionsville at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a winners' bracket game. Zionsville blanked New Castle 15-0 in another first-round game Friday.
MAJOR STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at New Castle Softball Little League
Game 1: Chet Waggoner 17, Roselawn 0, Friday
Game 2: Zionsville 15, New Castle 0, Friday
Game 3: Floyds Knobs 15, Ben Davis 0, Friday
Game 4: Arestian vs. Chet Waggoner, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 5: Zionsville vs. Floyds Knobs, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 6: New Castle vs. Ben Davis, 3 p.m. Saturday
Game 7: Roselawn vs. Game 5 loser, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m. Saturday
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m. Sunday
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 4 p.m. Sunday
Game 12 (final): Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. Monday
FKCC MINORS WIN
ROSELAWN — The FKCC Minor All-Stars rolled to victory in their second state-tourney game Friday night.
Floyds Knobs clobbered Osolo 16-4 at Roselawn Little League.
FKCC took the early lead with one run in the top of the first inning before taking control by scoring six times in the fourth. It led 8-4 following five frames before breaking the game open with an eight-run sixth.
Dru Drummond, Kara Edwards, Kye DeSpain and Alyvia Kolish led Floyds Knobs at the plate with three hits apiece. Drummond went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI while touching home three times. Edwards was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice. DeSpain went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs while touching home once. Kolish was 3-for-3 with an RBI while scoring twice.
Maddie Hill added two hits, including a double, while Sawyer Abel drove in four runs and Anni Voll two.
In the circle, Hill picked up her second straight victory. She allowed one hit while walking two and striking out seven over the first three innings. Voll came on in the fourth and yielded four runs (three earned) on two hits while walking four and fanning five over the final three frames.
FKCC is slated to close out round-robin action against Broad Ripple/NH at 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The top two teams in each pool will then advance to Sunday's single-elimination tournament.
MINOR STATE TOURNAMENT
All games at Roselawn Little League; all times EDT
Pool A
Game 1: Floyds Knobs 16, DeMotte 1, Thursday
Game 2: Osolo 11, Broad Ripple/NH 0, Thursday
Game 3: Broad Ripple/NH vs. DeMotte, Friday
Game 4: Floyds Knobs 16, Osolo 4, Friday
FLOYDS KNOBS 16, OSOLO 4
Floyds Knobs 100 618 — 16 18 0
Osolo 000 310 — 4 3 2
W — Maddie Hill. 2B — Hill (FK), Dru Drummond (FK) 2, Kara Edwards (FK). 3B — Kye DeSpain (FK), Sawyer Abel (FK).
Game 5: DeMotte vs. Osolo, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 6: Floyds Knobs vs. Broad Ripple/NH, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Pool B
Game 1: Hebron 12, Zionsville 2, Thursday
Game 2: Don Ayres 10, New Castle 0, Thursday
Game 3: New Castle vs. Hebron, Friday
Game 4: Zionsville vs. Don Ayres, Friday
Game 5: Hebron vs. Don Ayres, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 6: Zionsville vs. New Castle, 3 p.m. Saturday
Top 2 teams in each pool advance to single-elimination tournament
Game 1: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 11 a.m. Sunday
Game 2: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 3 (final): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Sunday