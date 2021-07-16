DeMOTTE — The Floyds Knobs Community Club 10U All-Star team won its second game in the state tournament Friday.
FKCC downed host DeMotte 17-1 in its first game of the day at Roselawn Little League. Its second game, against Zionsville, ended after press time.
In its first game Floyds Knobs rallied from an early 1-0 deficit, erupting for 17 runs in the third inning en route to victory.
Claire Vierling, Heidi Phillips and Natalie Curtis had two hits apiece to lead FKCC’s 12-hit attack. Six others added one hit each.
Vierling went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring twice; Phillips was 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs; and Curtis went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring twice.
Additionally, Mady Brammer was 1-for-1 with three RBIs while scoring twice. Rylan Sprigler, Cadence Jansen, Caroline Bennington and Marlie Payne added one hit and one RBI apiece.
Payne picked up the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on one hit while walking six and striking out three in three innings of action.
Floyds Knobs will close out pool play against Broad Ripple Haverford at 5:30 p.m. EST today.
The single-elimination tourney begins Sunday morning. The championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday.
FKCC 12U’S OPENER POSTPONED
FORT WAYNE — The FKCC 12U All-Star team had its first state-tournament game postponed by rain Friday.
Floyds Knobs will now face Don Ayers Little League at 10 a.m. this morning in the opening game of the modified double-elimination tourney at Homestead High School.
If FKCC beats Don Ayers, it will face Zionsville at 3 p.m. today. If it wins that game, Floyds Knobs will play the Chet Waggoner-DeMotte winner at 1 p.m. Sunday. Another victory there, and FKCC advances to the championship game, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.