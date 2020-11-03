Jay Williams head shot

Jay Williams

Jay Williams (Marian): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the men’s golf team. Williams was the individual medalist in the two-day, three-round Sultan’s Run Shootout, which concluded on Oct. 27. Williams shot 67, 72, 71 to finish with a total of 6-under-par 210 to set a new program record for a 54-hole event. It was his second tournament win of the fall.

