Tyler Yotkewich (IU Southeast): The Johnston City, Ill. native is a junior on the baseball team. On Monday, Yotkewich was named River States Conference Pitcher of the Week after throwing a no-hitter at Brescia (Ky.) on Saturday. Yotkewich worked all seven innings in the 5-0 win. He walked one batter and struck out a pair in only 51 pitches. He finished the regular season with a 7-2 record — which tied for the league lead in victories — and a 3.77 ERA in 13 games (all starts). In 62 innings, he allowed 27 runs (26 earned) on 49 hits while walking 14 and fanning 40. The Grenadiers (30-18) are scheduled to face IU Kokomo at 7 p.m. Thursday night in an RSC Tournament game at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHELTE UPDATE: Tyler Yotkewich
