Jacob Jones (Thomas More): The Jeffersonville graduate, who recently completed his freshman season at Green Bay, announced that he is transferring to Thomas More University, an NAIA program in Crestview Hills, Ky. Jones, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 0.7 points, 0.3 rebounds and 2.3 minutes over six games this past season for the Phoenix. He was 1 for 2 from the field and 2 for 2 from the free throw line. 

