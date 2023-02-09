McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the women’s track & field team. Last Friday night, she won the 1-mile run at the PNC Bellarmine Classic in Louisville. She finished the race in a personal-best 4 minutes, 49.72 seconds — which was nearly 10 seconds faster than her previous PR. Cavanaugh and the Screaming Eagles will compete in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Boston, Mass.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE: McKenna Cavanaugh
