McKenna Cavanaugh jr year

McKenna Cavanaugh

McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the women’s track & field team. Last Friday night, she won the 1-mile run at the PNC Bellarmine Classic in Louisville. She finished the race in a personal-best 4 minutes, 49.72 seconds — which was nearly 10 seconds faster than her previous PR. Cavanaugh and the Screaming Eagles will compete in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Boston, Mass.

