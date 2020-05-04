ANNA GRAVES

• High school: Silver Creek.

• Parents: Scott & Kimber Graves.

• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Tennis, Fellowship of Christian Athletes. 

• GPA: 3.99.

• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory was being able to play at State my junior year.

• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss having fun with my teammates.

• College plans: I am signed to play at Grace College. I am going to double major in mathematics and actuarial science.

