ANNA GRAVES
• High school: Silver Creek.
• Parents: Scott & Kimber Graves.
• Sports/clubs/activities I’m involved in: Tennis, Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
• GPA: 3.99.
• Favorite moment/memory of my spring sport: My favorite memory was being able to play at State my junior year.
• What I will miss about my spring sport: I will miss having fun with my teammates.
• College plans: I am signed to play at Grace College. I am going to double major in mathematics and actuarial science.
— Josh Cook
