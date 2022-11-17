Nan Garcia head shot jr year

Nan Garcia

Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. The 6-0 wing, who averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds a game last season, tallied 10 points and six rebounds off the bench in the Rockets’ season-opening victory over visiting Wright State last Monday. She was 4-for-8 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, while committing one foul in only 13 minutes of action. Garcia followed that up with four points and one rebound off the bench in Toledo’s 93-66 victory over visiting Canisius last Friday. She was 2 for 2 from the field and also committed two fouls and one turnover in eight minutes of action.

